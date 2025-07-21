Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Touch ₹1,485?
Olectra Greentech, a leading player in electric buses and composite insulators, has been showing a recovery after recent market corrections. Investors are now watching if the stock can reclaim higher levels, with targets eyeing ₹1,485 by 2025.
About Olectra Greentech
Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL group, is a pioneer in electric buses and a key supplier of composite insulators. As India pushes towards clean mobility and green energy, Olectra’s prospects remain strong.
-
Current Price: ₹1,283.70 (NSE: OLECTRA)
-
Market Cap: ₹10,400+ crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹989.95 – ₹1,787.00
-
P/E Ratio: ~75x
Technical Analysis Overview
-
Current Trend: Neutral to Slightly Bullish
-
Key Indicators:
-
RSI: ~58 (neutral/bullish)
-
MACD: Showing bullish crossover
-
Moving Averages: Price is above 25, 50, 100, and 200-Day MAs
-
-
Volume: Increasing on up days — a positive sign for momentum.
Support & Resistance Levels
|Type
|Price Range
|Support
|₹1,257 – ₹1,270
|Resistance
|₹1,300 – ₹1,320
|Next Resistance
|₹1,385 – ₹1,485
A breakout above ₹1,300 could trigger a rally towards ₹1,385 and then ₹1,485.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Price Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹1,300 – ₹1,320
|+1% to 3%
|Medium-Term
|₹1,385
|+8%
|Long-Term
|₹1,485
|+16%
According to analyst estimates and technical models, ₹1,485 is achievable by 2025 if the stock maintains its current momentum.
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Point: ₹1,270 – ₹1,285
-
Buy Confirmation: Close above ₹1,300
-
Profit Booking Levels: ₹1,320 → ₹1,385 → ₹1,485
-
Stop-Loss: ₹1,250
Risks to Consider
-
A fall below ₹1,257 may weaken the bullish outlook.
-
The stock is trading at a high valuation (P/E ~75x), raising correction risks.
-
Policy changes in the EV and power sectors can impact growth projections.
Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹1,283.70
|Support
|₹1,257 – ₹1,270
|Resistance
|₹1,300 – ₹1,485
|2025 Target
|₹1,485
|Trend
|Bullish above ₹1,300
|Risk Level
|Medium to High
Olectra Greentech holds promising potential for long-term investors, especially if it decisively breaks the ₹1,300 resistance. With EV demand and infrastructure development in focus, the 2025 target of ₹1,485 remains realistic, subject to market stability.