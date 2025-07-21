Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Touch ₹1,485?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Olectra Greentech, a leading player in electric buses and composite insulators, has been showing a recovery after recent market corrections. Investors are now watching if the stock can reclaim higher levels, with targets eyeing ₹1,485 by 2025.

About Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL group, is a pioneer in electric buses and a key supplier of composite insulators. As India pushes towards clean mobility and green energy, Olectra’s prospects remain strong.

  • Current Price: ₹1,283.70 (NSE: OLECTRA)

  • Market Cap: ₹10,400+ crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹989.95 – ₹1,787.00

  • P/E Ratio: ~75x

Olectra Greentech Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Overview

  • Current Trend: Neutral to Slightly Bullish

  • Key Indicators:

    • RSI: ~58 (neutral/bullish)

    • MACD: Showing bullish crossover

    • Moving Averages: Price is above 25, 50, 100, and 200-Day MAs

  • Volume: Increasing on up days — a positive sign for momentum.

Support & Resistance Levels

Type Price Range
Support ₹1,257 – ₹1,270
Resistance ₹1,300 – ₹1,320
Next Resistance ₹1,385 – ₹1,485

A breakout above ₹1,300 could trigger a rally towards ₹1,385 and then ₹1,485.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹1,300 – ₹1,320 +1% to 3%
Medium-Term ₹1,385 +8%
Long-Term ₹1,485 +16%

According to analyst estimates and technical models, ₹1,485 is achievable by 2025 if the stock maintains its current momentum.

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Point: ₹1,270 – ₹1,285

  • Buy Confirmation: Close above ₹1,300

  • Profit Booking Levels: ₹1,320 → ₹1,385 → ₹1,485

  • Stop-Loss: ₹1,250

Risks to Consider

  • A fall below ₹1,257 may weaken the bullish outlook.

  • The stock is trading at a high valuation (P/E ~75x), raising correction risks.

  • Policy changes in the EV and power sectors can impact growth projections.

Summary

Metric Value
Current Price ₹1,283.70
Support ₹1,257 – ₹1,270
Resistance ₹1,300 – ₹1,485
2025 Target ₹1,485
Trend Bullish above ₹1,300
Risk Level Medium to High

Olectra Greentech holds promising potential for long-term investors, especially if it decisively breaks the ₹1,300 resistance. With EV demand and infrastructure development in focus, the 2025 target of ₹1,485 remains realistic, subject to market stability.

