Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025:- Olectra Greentech is a leading player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) and green technology space, primarily known for manufacturing electric buses and EV components. The share price target for 2025 is expected to be influenced by the rising adoption of electric mobility, government policies promoting cleaner transportation, and investments in charging infrastructure. Olectra’s strategic partnerships and advancements in EV technology may further boost its growth. Olectra Greentech Share Price on NSE as of 23 May 2025 is 1,258.00 INR.

Olectra Greentech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,268.80

High: 1,278.70

Low: 1,251.00

Mkt cap: 10.33KCr

P/E ratio: 78.52

Div yield: 0.032%

52-wk high: 1,960.00

52-wk low: 989.95

Olectra Greentech Share Price Chart

Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Olectra Greentech Share Price Target Years Olectra Greentech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 January – Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 February – Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 March – Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 April – Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1310 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1370 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1440 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1500 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1570 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1640 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1750 Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1960

Olectra Greentech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.02%

FII: 5.38%

DII: 0.44%

Public: 44.16%

