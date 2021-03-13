Olectra Greentech Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Olectra Greentech Limited, as the name suggests, is a newly emerging company in the electric mobility sector mainly diversified in electric buses and charging solutions. The company was incorporated in the year 2000 and is a part of the MEIL Group. And is focused on promoting the use of environment-friendly public transport in the nation.

Olectra company was established to provide new generation electric buses that are non-emitting and help in cutting down air pollution and reliance on fossil fuels. Other than electric buses, the company is used in the production of composite insulators for the transmission of electric power.

Olectra Greentech Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 1,354.75

Today’s High: 1,368.65

Today’s Low: 1,340.00

Current Share Price: 1,359.40

Market Capital: 11.16KCr

P/E: 84.88

Dividend Yield: 0.029%

52 Week High: 2,221.95

52 Week Low: 1,240.00

Olectra Greentech Share Price Chart

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following table shows the share target price for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 2300 2026 2740 2027 3256 2028 3710 2029 4286 2030 5368

Shareholding Pattern For Olectra Greentech

Promoters: 50.02%

Retail And Others: 42.19%

Foreign Institutions: 7.61%

Mutual Funds: 0.14%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.05%

Olectra Greentech Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details of the annual income statement of the company.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 11.54B 5.81% (+) Operating Expenses 1.92B 19.45% (+) Net Income 768.33M 17.13% (+) Net Profit Margin 6.66 10.82% (+) Earning Per Share 9.36 17.15% (+) EBITDA 1.66B 18.95% (+) Effective Tax Rate 25.64% N/A

Challenges For Olectra Greentech Share Price

High Production Costs

Some factors that can affect the profitability of firms include the cost of electric vehicle components such as batteries.

Government Policy Dependence

The high dependence of governments for subsidizing the growth of electric mobility.

Competition

Increasing competition from local as well as global players in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

Supply Chain Disruptions

The high reliance of car makers on imported parts used in EV technology might, in one way or another, affect the supply chain and costs.

Read Also:- Aarti Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Aarti Share Price