Share Market Update – OM Infra Share Price Target 2025

OM Infra Share Price Target 2025:- OM Infra is a company that works mainly in water infrastructure and hydropower projects, and it has also entered the real estate sector. Its share price target for 2025 looks promising due to strong government support for water and energy projects, a healthy order book, and better financial performance. The company is also managing its working capital more efficiently, which adds to its strength. OM Infra Share Price on NSE as of 5 April 2025 is 118.00 INR.

OM Infra Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 119.80

High: 119.80

Low: 113.52

Mkt cap: 1.14KCr

P/E ratio: 47.40

Div yield: 0.42%

52-wk high: 227.90

52-wk low: 97.05

OM Infra Share Price Chart

OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

OM Infra Share Price Target Years OM Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 January – OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 February – OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 March – OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 April ₹130 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹140 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹150 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹170 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹230

OM Infra Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 67.05%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 4.06%

Public: 28.86%

Key Factors Affecting OM Infra Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of OM Infra’s share price target for 2025:​

Government Initiatives in Water Infrastructure: The Indian government’s emphasis on water-related projects, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, presents significant opportunities for OM Infra, which specializes in hydromechanical equipment and turnkey solutions for hydropower and irrigation projects. Robust Order Book: As of March 31, 2023, OM Infra reported an order book of ₹3,020 crores, equating to 4.2 times its FY23 revenue. This strong order pipeline provides revenue visibility and potential for growth in the medium term. Diversification into Real Estate: The company’s strategic move into the real estate sector, with notable projects in Jaipur and Kota, diversifies its revenue streams and reduces dependence on the hydropower segment. ​ Improved Financial Performance: OM Infra has demonstrated a 149% increase in total operating income in FY23 compared to FY22, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and market demand. ​ Efficient Working Capital Management: The company has successfully reduced its working capital requirements from 490 days to 105 days, reflecting improved operational efficiency and better cash flow management.

Risks and Challenges for OM Infra Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact OM Infra’s share price target for 2025:

Execution Risks in Hydro-Power Projects: The company specializes in hydromechanical solutions, which often involve complex terrains and geological conditions. Delays or complications in project execution can lead to increased costs and affect profitability. Real Estate Market Volatility: OM Infra’s diversification into real estate exposes it to market fluctuations. Challenges in project completion or sales can impact revenue streams and overall financial health. ​ High Valuation Concerns: Analyses suggest that OM Infra’s stock may be overvalued, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio higher than industry peers. If earnings do not meet investor expectations, this could lead to potential corrections. Dependence on Government Projects: A significant portion of OM Infra’s revenue is derived from government contracts. Any delays in approvals, changes in policy, or budgetary constraints can adversely affect the company’s project pipeline and cash flows. ​ Financial Risk Profile: While the company has shown improvement, ongoing concerns include the recovery of loans and advances from group companies. Effective management of these financial aspects is crucial for maintaining investor confidence.

