ONGC Share Price Target 2025:- ONGC’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like oil price trends, production growth, and clean energy investments. The company is focusing on increasing output, expanding into petrochemicals, and forming strategic global partnerships to drive growth. ONGC Share Price on NSE as of 21 February 2025 is 238.65 INR.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 241.90

High: 243.05

Low: 238.10

Mkt cap: 3.00LCr

P/E ratio: 7.54

Div yield: 5.66%

52-wk high: 345.00

52-wk low: 223.00

ONGC Share Price Chart

ONGC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ONGC Share Price Target Years ONGC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target ONGC Share Price Target 2025 January – ONGC Share Price Target 2025 February ₹245 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹255 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹265 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹275 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹285 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹295 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹305 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹315 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹325 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹335 ONGC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹345

ONGC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.89%

FII: 7.53%

DII: 19.41%

Public: 14.17%

Key Factors Affecting ONGC Share Price Growth

Several key factors are anticipated to influence Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s share price target for 2025:

Production Enhancement Initiatives: ONGC is actively working to boost its oil and gas output. Collaborations with global energy majors, such as BP, aim to increase production from key fields like Mumbai High. BP has projected a 44% rise in oil production and an 89% increase in gas output from this field, with full-scale visibility anticipated by 2027-28. Diversification into Petrochemicals: The company plans to enter the ethane carrier business to supply feedstock for its petrochemical plant operated by ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL). This move is expected to secure 800,000 tons of ethane annually starting May 2028, potentially enhancing revenue streams. Clean Energy Investments: ONGC is significantly increasing its expenditure on clean energy projects, aiming to develop 193 megawatts of solar and wind capacity, along with 25 compressed biogas plants and hydro projects. This strategic shift towards renewable energy aligns with global sustainability trends and may attract environmentally conscious investors. Analyst Projections: Financial analysts have set an average target price of ₹321 for ONGC’s shares, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 32.5% from the current price of ₹242.25. This optimistic outlook reflects confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives and growth prospects. Strategic Partnerships: ONGC has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Brazil’s Petrobras to collaborate in exploration and production, oil and gas sales, decarbonization, and biofuels development. Such international partnerships can enhance technological capabilities and open new markets, contributing to the company’s growth.

Risks and Challenges for ONGC Share Price

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:

Declining Production: ONGC has experienced a steady decline in oil and gas output over the past decade. In Q3 FY2025, the company reported a 17% drop in standalone profit, partly due to reduced production levels. Volatile Global Oil Prices: Fluctuations in international crude oil prices directly affect ONGC’s revenue. Projections indicate that oil prices may stabilize around $70 per barrel in 2025, influenced by factors such as weak demand from China and increased global supply, potentially limiting ONGC’s profit margins. Operational Challenges in Deepwater Exploration: ONGC’s deepwater projects, like the KG-98/2 block, have faced significant delays and production shortfalls. Challenges include technical difficulties and environmental factors, such as cyclonic conditions in the Bay of Bengal, which have hindered project timelines and output. Regulatory and Political Risks: As a state-owned enterprise, ONGC operates under stringent government regulations. Policy changes, subsidy burdens, and bureaucratic decision-making processes can impact operational efficiency and profitability. Environmental and Sustainability Concerns: Global shifts towards renewable energy and stricter environmental regulations pose challenges to ONGC’s traditional fossil fuel-based operations. The company needs to adapt by investing in sustainable energy solutions to remain competitive and mitigate environmental risks.

