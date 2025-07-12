ONGC Share Price Technical Outlook & 2025 Target: Key Levels and Trade Setup

As of July 12, 2025! ONGC is trading around ₹241.8 and signals a “Strong Sell” in technical indicators. Yet brokerage views suggest modest upside potential with targets ranging from ₹280–₹290 by end‑2025.

Current Market Snapshot

Latest Price (July 11, 2025): ₹241.76 (down ~0.5% vs prior close)

52‑Week Range: ₹205.00 – ₹345

P/E Ratio: ~8.5×, Dividend Yield: ~5.0%

Technical Analysis Overview

Based on Investing.com technical scan:

Overall Technical Rating: Strong Sell

Moving Averages (MA5–MA200): All Sell signals

MACD: –0.41 (Bearish)

RSI (14-day): ~42.9 (Bearish zone)

Other indicators (Stochastics, ADX, CCI, etc.): All Sell signals

Conclusion: Technicals remain weak, reflecting bearish momentum. Recovery may need significant support above ₹242–245.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zones: ₹240.00 – ₹239.00

Pivot resistance: ₹241.60 – ₹242.00

Upper resistance cluster: Around ₹243.00–₹245.00

A clear breakout above ₹245 may open room for upside. A break below ₹239 could deepen correction.

2025 Price Targets from Analysts

Brokerage and forecast models see moderate upside:

Emkay Global: Target ₹280 → ~15.6% upside from ₹241.8

Anand Rathi: Target ₹290 in near term (~20% upside)

ICICI Securities: Target revised to ₹350 (longer term) from ₹243.1

Consensus (approx. 28 analysts): Median target ₹288.2; range ₹205–₹405

Target Table & Projection

Scenario Target Price (₹) Implied Upside from ₹241.8 Base Case 280 +15.6% Bullish Short-term 290 +20.0% Bullish Long-term 350 +44.6% Technical Setup & Trade Scenarios

Current sentiment: Bearish technical environment; no immediate bounce expected.

Potential recovery path: Only above ₹245–₹250 may momentum shift.

Trade ideas: Aggressive long entry: ₹241–₹242 with target ₹280–₹290, stop-loss ₹235. Conservative view: Wait for confirmation above moving averages (₹245+).



Risk Factors & Context