ONGC Share Price Technical Outlook & 2025 Target: Key Levels and Trade Setup
As of July 12, 2025! ONGC is trading around ₹241.8 and signals a “Strong Sell” in technical indicators. Yet brokerage views suggest modest upside potential with targets ranging from ₹280–₹290 by end‑2025.
Current Market Snapshot
-
Latest Price (July 11, 2025): ₹241.76 (down ~0.5% vs prior close)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹205.00 – ₹345
-
P/E Ratio: ~8.5×, Dividend Yield: ~5.0%
Technical Analysis Overview
Based on Investing.com technical scan:
-
Overall Technical Rating: Strong Sell
-
Moving Averages (MA5–MA200): All Sell signals
-
MACD: –0.41 (Bearish)
-
RSI (14-day): ~42.9 (Bearish zone)
-
Other indicators (Stochastics, ADX, CCI, etc.): All Sell signals
Conclusion: Technicals remain weak, reflecting bearish momentum. Recovery may need significant support above ₹242–245.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zones: ₹240.00 – ₹239.00
-
Pivot resistance: ₹241.60 – ₹242.00
-
Upper resistance cluster: Around ₹243.00–₹245.00
A clear breakout above ₹245 may open room for upside. A break below ₹239 could deepen correction.
2025 Price Targets from Analysts
Brokerage and forecast models see moderate upside:
-
Emkay Global: Target ₹280 → ~15.6% upside from ₹241.8
-
Anand Rathi: Target ₹290 in near term (~20% upside)
-
ICICI Securities: Target revised to ₹350 (longer term) from ₹243.1
-
Consensus (approx. 28 analysts): Median target ₹288.2; range ₹205–₹405
Target Table & Projection
|Scenario
|Target Price (₹)
|Implied Upside from ₹241.8
|Base Case
|280
|+15.6%
|Bullish Short-term
|290
|+20.0%
|Bullish Long-term
|350
|+44.6%
-
Current sentiment: Bearish technical environment; no immediate bounce expected.
-
Potential recovery path: Only above ₹245–₹250 may momentum shift.
-
Trade ideas:
-
Aggressive long entry: ₹241–₹242 with target ₹280–₹290, stop-loss ₹235.
-
Conservative view: Wait for confirmation above moving averages (₹245+).
-
Risk Factors & Context
-
Weak short-term technicals: Multiple oversold indicators but no reversal signs. Some oversold bounce possible but low conviction
-
Valuation risk: P/E ~8.5×, but value may already be priced in; low growth expectations.
-
Macro sensitivity: ONGC’s performance depends on crude prices and government policy.
-
Target dispersion: Analyst range very wide (₹205–₹405), reflecting high uncertainty