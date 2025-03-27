Stock Market Update – Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025: Oracle’s stock price in 2025 will likely be influenced by its cloud business growth, AI advancements, and enterprise software demand. As the company continues expanding Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrates recent acquisitions like Cerner, its revenue streams could strengthen. Oracle Stock Price on NYSE as of 27 March 2025 is 147.80 USD.
Oracle Corp: Current Market Overview
- Open: 152.89
- High: 153.03
- Low: 146.56
- Mkt cap: 41.45KCr
- P/E ratio: 34.72
- Div yield: 1.35%
- 52-wk high: 198.31
- 52-wk low: 112.78
Oracle Stock Price Chart
Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction Years
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction Months
|Stock Price Prediction
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|January
|–
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|February
|–
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|March
|USD 155
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|April
|USD 160
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|May
|USD 165
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|June
|USD 170
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|July
|USD 175
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|August
|USD 180
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|September
|USD 185
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|October
|USD 190
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|November
|USD 195
|Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025
|December
|USD 200
Key Factors Affecting Oracle Stock Price Growth
-
Cloud Computing Expansion – Oracle’s growth depends on the success of its cloud services, especially Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as businesses shift to cloud-based solutions.
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration – Increasing adoption of AI-driven applications and machine learning tools within Oracle’s cloud services can enhance its market position and revenue.
-
Enterprise Software Demand – Strong demand for database management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and cybersecurity solutions will drive Oracle’s growth in 2025.
-
Strategic Acquisitions – Oracle’s history of acquiring tech companies, such as Cerner (healthcare IT), can help expand its market presence and diversify revenue streams.
-
Macroeconomic and Market Conditions – Interest rates, inflation, and corporate IT spending trends will influence Oracle’s overall financial performance and stock price in 2025.
Risks and Challenges for Oracle Stock Price
-
Strong Competition – Oracle faces intense competition from cloud giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which may impact its market share.
-
Slower Cloud Adoption – If businesses hesitate to migrate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) due to pricing, compatibility, or preference for competitors, growth could be limited.
-
Regulatory and Legal Risks – Oracle operates in multiple regions, making it vulnerable to data privacy regulations, antitrust investigations, and legal disputes that could affect its stock price.
-
Economic Uncertainty – A potential economic downturn, rising interest rates, or reduced corporate IT spending could negatively impact Oracle’s revenue growth.
-
Integration Challenges – Managing and integrating acquisitions like Cerner and other future deals can pose operational risks, affecting efficiency and profitability.
