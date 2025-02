Share Market Update – Orient Green Share Price Target 2025

Orient Green Share Price Target 2025:- Orient Green Power is a renewable energy company specializing in wind and biomass power generation. The share price target for 2025 appears promising due to the growing focus on clean energy and favorable government policies supporting renewable energy projects. The company’s efforts to increase capacity and operational efficiency may further boost its performance. Orient Green Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 15.08 INR.

Orient Green Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 15.40

High: 15.44

Low: 15.01

Mkt cap: 1.77KCr

P/E ratio: 62.75

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 31.88

52-wk low: 14.02

Orient Green Share Price Chart

Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Orient Green Share Price Target Years Orient Green Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 January ₹15.11 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 February ₹15.45 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 March ₹17 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 April ₹18 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 May ₹19 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 June ₹21 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 July ₹23 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 August ₹25 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 September ₹27 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 October ₹30 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 November ₹33 Orient Green Share Price Target 2025 December ₹35

Orient Green Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 24.38%

FII: 0.74%

DII: 1.35%

Public: 73.54%

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Shakti Pumps Share Price Target 2025