Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025:- Oscar Global Ltd is an Indian company established in 1990, specializing in the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments and accessories. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has historically catered to international markets, including the US and Europe. However, due to a significant decline in global demand for leather products, Oscar Global ceased its leather manufacturing operations and sold related assets. The management is currently exploring new business opportunities to revitalize the company. Oscar Global Share Price on BOM as of 8 May 2025 is 11.00 INR.

Oscar Global Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 11.00

High: 11.00

Low: 11.00

Mkt cap: 3.63Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 25.05

52-wk low: 7.20

Oscar Global Share Price Chart

Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Oscar Global Share Price Target Years Oscar Global Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 January – Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 February – Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 March – Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 April – Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 May ₹13 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 June ₹14 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 July ₹15 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 August ₹16 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 September ₹18 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 October ₹20 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 November ₹22 Oscar Global Share Price Target 2025 December ₹25

Oscar Global Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 43.84%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.5%

Public: 55.66%

Key Factors Affecting Oscar Global Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Oscar Global Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Improved Financial Performance

Oscar Global Ltd. has shown a 33.33% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q3 FY2024-25, reaching ₹0.04 crore. Sustained improvement in revenue and profitability could enhance investor confidence and positively impact the share price. Market Demand for Leather Garments

As a manufacturer and exporter of high-fashion leather garments, the company’s growth is closely tied to global demand in the fashion industry. An uptick in demand for leather products could lead to increased sales and revenue. Operational Efficiency

Enhancing operational efficiency and cost management can lead to better profit margins. The company’s ability to streamline operations and reduce expenses will be crucial for its growth trajectory. Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

Forming strategic alliances or expanding into new markets can provide growth opportunities. Diversifying the customer base and entering emerging markets may contribute to increased revenues. Regulatory Environment and Compliance

Adherence to international quality standards and compliance with environmental regulations are essential for maintaining export relationships. Positive regulatory developments could facilitate smoother operations and market access.

Risks and Challenges for Oscar Global Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Oscar Global Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Consistent Financial Losses

The company has reported negative net profits in recent quarters. For instance, in Q3 FY2024-25, the net profit margin fell to -200%, indicating ongoing financial challenges. Low Return on Equity (ROE)

Oscar Global Ltd. has a low ROE of -2.17%, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on shareholders’ equity, which may deter potential investors. Limited Market Capitalization

With a market cap of approximately ₹3.64 crore, the company is relatively small, which can lead to higher stock volatility and limited liquidity, posing risks for investors. High Retail Shareholding

Retail investors hold about 55.65% of the company’s shares. High retail participation can lead to increased stock price volatility, especially if investor sentiment shifts. Operational Challenges in a Niche Market

Operating in the specialized sector of high-fashion leather garments, Oscar Global Ltd. faces challenges such as fluctuating demand, fashion trends, and competition, which can impact its growth and profitability.

