Page Industries Dividend: Tomorrow is the Date of Page Industries’ Rs 150 Dividend Record

The record date for Page Industries’ ₹150 interim dividend, which will be paid on March 07, 2025, is set for February 13, 2025. Page Industries Limited, JOCKEY International Inc.’s (USA) sole licensee, has designated February 13, 2025, as the record date for its FY25 interim dividend. Page Industries announced a ₹150 interim dividend on February 5, 2025. The business added that the interim dividend will be paid on March 07, 2025.

Page Industries Record Date:

Since February 13 has been designated as the record date for Page Industries’ interim dividend, February 12 is the final day to purchase Page Industries shares to qualify for the interim dividend. Additionally, shares purchased on or after the record date of February 13 will not be eligible for the interim dividend.

“I am delighted to announce that we have achieved strong profit growth, driven by consistent revenue increases and meticulous control over operating expenses,” remarked Mr. V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries Limited, in response. We are moving closer to our strategic objectives thanks to our steadfast dedication to investing in top personnel, product innovation, and digital transformation. Modern retail and e-commerce are strong development engines, putting us in a prime position to take advantage of exciting future growth prospects. Our emphasis on these areas guarantees that we stay at the forefront of industry innovations while bolstering our overall market position.

Page Industries Business Outlook

Weakening consumer sentiment is causing short-term problems for the Indian clothing retail industry. However, economic expansion, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes fuel a robust long-term growth projection. With the rise of organized retail and e-commerce, athleisure and innerwear are anticipated to be significant development drivers.