Palantir Stock Set to Surge or Dive? Key Levels Every Investor Must Know Now!

March 18, 2025 – Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has seen its stock fluctuate heavily as investors closely watch key price levels that could signal whether the company’s stock is poised for a breakout or facing a potential downturn.

The stock recently traded at $87.35, marking a 1.29% increase from the previous day. In the latest session, the stock fluctuated between a high of $89.45 and a low of $84.51, with nearly 99.35 million shares exchanged.

Technical Indicators Show Mixed Signals

Palantir’s stock is showing mixed signals according to its technical indicators. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently sitting at 59.949, indicating neutral momentum. An RSI above 70 typically signals that a stock may be overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests it could be oversold.

The stock is currently above its 50-day moving average, which is at $87.50, suggesting a slight bullish trend. However, analysts are urging caution to see whether this level holds in the coming sessions.

Key Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

Understanding the support and resistance levels of Palantir’s stock is crucial for predicting its next move.

Support : The first major support level to watch is $85 . If the stock falls below this level, it could test previous lows near $66 .

Resistance: On the other hand, the stock faces resistance near $100. If Palantir can break through this level, it could potentially climb toward $125, which would be a key psychological barrier for investors.

What’s Driving Palantir’s Performance?

Despite market volatility, Palantir has shown resilience. After a three-week losing streak, the stock rebounded, driven by positive news such as six new client acquisitions and a strategic partnership with Databricks, which was supported by Nvidia’s backing.

However, investors should stay vigilant as the broader market remains uncertain. Key developments in Palantir’s partnerships, earnings reports, and industry trends will significantly influence its future direction.

Final Thoughts

The stock is currently in a critical phase, with key levels at play that could determine whether it continues to climb or faces further pullbacks. For now, investors should closely monitor these support and resistance levels to gauge Palantir’s future movement. With the ongoing volatility in the broader market, the next few trading sessions could be pivotal for PLTR investors.