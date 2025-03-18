Palantir Stock Set to Surge or Dive? Key Levels Every Investor Must Know Now!

Palantir Stock Set to Surge or Dive? Key Levels Every Investor Must Know Now!

ByKaushiki

March 18, 2025 – Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has seen its stock fluctuate heavily as investors closely watch key price levels that could signal whether the company’s stock is poised for a breakout or facing a potential downturn.

The stock recently traded at $87.35, marking a 1.29% increase from the previous day. In the latest session, the stock fluctuated between a high of $89.45 and a low of $84.51, with nearly 99.35 million shares exchanged.

Technical Indicators Show Mixed Signals

Palantir’s stock is showing mixed signals according to its technical indicators. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently sitting at 59.949, indicating neutral momentum. An RSI above 70 typically signals that a stock may be overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests it could be oversold.

The stock is currently above its 50-day moving average, which is at $87.50, suggesting a slight bullish trend. However, analysts are urging caution to see whether this level holds in the coming sessions.

Key Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

Understanding the support and resistance levels of Palantir’s stock is crucial for predicting its next move.

  • Support: The first major support level to watch is $85. If the stock falls below this level, it could test previous lows near $66.
  • Resistance: On the other hand, the stock faces resistance near $100. If Palantir can break through this level, it could potentially climb toward $125, which would be a key psychological barrier for investors.

What’s Driving Palantir’s Performance?

Despite market volatility, Palantir has shown resilience. After a three-week losing streak, the stock rebounded, driven by positive news such as six new client acquisitions and a strategic partnership with Databricks, which was supported by Nvidia’s backing.

However, investors should stay vigilant as the broader market remains uncertain. Key developments in Palantir’s partnerships, earnings reports, and industry trends will significantly influence its future direction.

Final Thoughts

The stock is currently in a critical phase, with key levels at play that could determine whether it continues to climb or faces further pullbacks. For now, investors should closely monitor these support and resistance levels to gauge Palantir’s future movement. With the ongoing volatility in the broader market, the next few trading sessions could be pivotal for PLTR investors.

Similar Posts

Global Smartwatch Market Shrinks for the First Time—Apple Takes the Biggest Hit!

Global Smartwatch Market Shrinks for the First Time—Apple Takes the Biggest Hit!

ByKaushiki

For the first time since smartwatches hit the market, global shipments have fallen, marking a 7% decline in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. While Apple remains the industry leader, it wasn’t immune to the slowdown, with Apple Watch shipments dropping 19% year-over-year—one of the most significant declines among major brands. Why Are Smartwatch Sales Slipping?…

Shriram Finance share price rises 7% post strong Q2 results that beat estimates

ByKaushiki

After a robust Q2 performance, the share price of Shriram Finance increased by 7% in early trading on Monday, October 28. On Friday, after market hours, the company released its profits. The share price of Shriram Finance opened Monday at ₹3,173.45 on the BSE, 2.65% higher than the closing price of ₹3,091.40. After that, the…

ITC Hotels shares slide for second day, hit 5% lower circuit

ITC Hotels Listing: After Making their BSE Debut at Rs 188, Shares Fall 5%

ByMeena Sivarajan

ITC Hotels’ stock dropped 5% on the second trading day, starting at ₹188 and closing at ₹169.70. After ITC’s hotel businesses were demerged, the stock experienced a sharp drop, finishing lower on the BSE and NSE. ITC Hotels listing:  On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, ITC Hotels’ shares went public on the BSE for Rs 188…

NIO’s Wild Ride: Stock Volatility Surges as Analysts Sound the Alarm

NIO’s Wild Ride: Stock Volatility Surges as Analysts Sound the Alarm

ByKaushiki

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is facing another wave of stock volatility as Wall Street analysts lower their price targets and institutional investors rethink their positions. Once a promising player in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, NIO is now grappling with slowing growth, rising competition, and concerns over profitability. Analysts Lower Expectations for NIO One of…

IndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show

ByKaushiki

In early trading on Monday, October 28, IndiGo’s share price fell more than 13% as investors were alarmed by the company’s poor September-quarter (Q2FY25) results. Initially trading at ₹4,108.80, InterGlobe Aviation’s shares fell 13.43% to ₹3,778.50 from their previous close of ₹4,364.65. However, the stock reduced its losses and was down 8.42% at ₹3,996.95 at…

Amazon Takes Over! 58% Surge in Ad Revenue Signals a Major Shift in Australia

Amazon Takes Over! 58% Surge in Ad Revenue Signals a Major Shift in Australia

ByKaushiki

Amazon is rapidly expanding its footprint in Australia’s digital advertising market, reporting an impressive 58% growth in ad revenue for 2024. The e-commerce giant’s advertising division pulled in $242.5 million by the end of December, significantly outpacing its overall 22% rise in net sales, which reached $3.8 billion for the year. Amazon’s Rapid Growth in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *