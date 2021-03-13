Palantir stock skyrockets over 1,000% in five years: Will a stock split occur in 2025?

According to reports, Palantir Technologies has been one of the market’s hottest stocks, rising about 550% since early 2024. The stock has increased roughly 50% since 2025, thanks to strong Q4 earnings that pushed shares higher. But with such spectacular results, most investors are wondering—has Palantir hit its apex yet, or is there still more?

Data and AI benefits:

Palantir is solely about data. Its software lets businesses handle and analyze enormous amounts of data, giving real-time insight for better decision-making. Palantir’s software is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), so it’s no surprise that it’s a popular stock among investors looking to capitalize on the AI boom.

Government contracts originally discovered Palantir, but its software has developed in the business arena, giving it a large user base. One of the driving forces behind its recent expansion has been the release of its AI Platform (AIP), which integrates AI into company processes and aids in developing AI agents to undertake tasks previously handled by humans. The platform has already emerged as a crucial driver of Palantir’s growth, attracting new clients and boosting the company’s stock price.

Impressive Financial Results:

According to The Motley Fool, r’s revenues increased 36% yearly to $828 million in the fourth quarter, exceeding forecasts, and accorargins, while still strong, decreased marginally as costs rose. However, according to reports, management expects a strong repeat performance in 2025, with a sales target of $3.75 billion, a 31% rise over the previous year.

Is the stock overvalued?

According to The Motley Fool, Palantir shares have risen due to good growth but are now trading at alarmingly high prices. Analysts believe that despite the company’s 2024% profit margins of 20% and long-term ambitions of 30%, a lot of optimism is baked into its stock.