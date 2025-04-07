Share Market Update – Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025

Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025:- Paradeep Phosphates, a key player in India’s fertilizer industry, has garnered attention from analysts regarding its share price potential for 2025. Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target of ₹100 per share, citing capacity expansions and strategic acquisitions as growth drivers. Other projections suggest the share price could range between ₹92.47 and ₹141.20 by the end of 2025, reflecting optimism about the company’s future performance. Paradeep Phosphates Share Price on NSE as of 7 April 2025 is 113.94 INR.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 104.97

High: 115.49

Low: 102.10

Mkt cap: 9.29KCr

P/E ratio: 22.50

Div yield: 0.44%

52-wk high: 128.29

52-wk low: 61.95

Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Chart

Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target Years Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 January – Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 February – Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 March – Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 April ₹116 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 May ₹118 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 June ₹120 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 July ₹122 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 August ₹124 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 September ₹126 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 October ₹128 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 November ₹130 Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Target 2025 December ₹132

Paradeep Phosphates Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.05%

FII: 5.4%

DII: 25.54%

Public: 13%

Key Factors Affecting Paradeep Phosphates Share Price Growth

Several key factors may influence the growth of Paradeep Phosphates’ share price target for 2025:​

Financial Performance: The company’s net profit stood at ₹999 million in FY24, down 67.2% compared to ₹3,042 million in FY23. ​ Expansion Initiatives: Paradeep Phosphates plans to invest ₹4,000 crore over five years to increase phosphatic fertilizer manufacturing capacity, including infrastructure development. Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Increases in raw material costs, such as a ~25% YoY rise in ammonia prices and a ~14% YoY increase in phosphoric acid prices as of March 2025, can impact production expenses and profit margins. ​ Government Policies and Subsidies: Adjustments in fertilizer subsidies and agricultural policies can influence the company’s revenue and profitability, affecting its share price.​ Market Demand and Competition: The company’s ability to meet growing agricultural demand and navigate competitive pressures within the fertilizer industry will play a crucial role in its financial success and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Paradeep Phosphates Share Price

​Investing in Paradeep Phosphates’ shares involves certain risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:​

Market Volatility: The stock has experienced fluctuations, trading at ₹119.15 on April 4, 2025, reflecting a 0.80% increase from the previous close. Such volatility can impact investor confidence and share price stability. Overvaluation Concerns: As of April 4, 2025, the stock is trading at a premium of 134% based on estimates of its median intrinsic value, which may lead to potential corrections if market expectations are not met. Technical Indicators: The stock has high daily movements, and the RSI14 is at 85, indicating overbought conditions. This increases the risk of a price pullback. ​ Analyst Expectations: While some analysts have set a target price of ₹145, representing an expected appreciation from the current price, failure to meet these expectations could negatively impact the share price. Competitive Pressures: The fertilizer industry is highly competitive, and Paradeep Phosphates faces challenges from both domestic and international players, which could affect its market share and profitability.

