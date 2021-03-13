Share Market Update – Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025

Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025:- Paras Defence is a key player in India’s defence and space sector, specializing in advanced technology solutions. The company’s growth in 2025 will depend on strong government orders, increasing defence budgets, and advancements in space technology. With India’s focus on self-reliance in defence, Paras Defence has significant opportunities to expand. Paras Defence Share Price on NSE as of 22 February 2025 is 896.00 INR.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 910.20

High: 944.70

Low: 887.35

Mkt cap: 3.60KCr

P/E ratio: 65.58

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,592.70

52-wk low: 610.00

Paras Defence Share Price Chart

Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Paras Defence Share Price Target Years Paras Defence Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 January – Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 February ₹950 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1000 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1050 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1100 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1150 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1200 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1250 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1300 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1400 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1500 Paras Defence Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1600

Paras Defence Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 57.05%

FII: 4.85%

DII: 1.48%

Public: 36.62%

Key Factors Affecting Paras Defence Share Price Growth

Government Defence Spending – Increased allocation to India’s defence budget and focus on indigenous manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative can boost growth.

Order Book Strength – A strong order pipeline from the Indian Armed Forces, DRDO, and space agencies will support revenue growth.

Technological Advancements – Innovations in defence optics, electronics, and drone technology can enhance the company’s market position.

Export Opportunities – Expansion into global markets and partnerships with international defence firms can drive future revenue.

Policy & Regulatory Support – Favorable government policies, including FDI norms and defence procurement initiatives, will play a key role in long-term success.

Risks and Challenges for Paras Defence Share Price

Dependency on Government Orders – A significant portion of revenue comes from defence contracts, which can be delayed or reduced due to policy changes.

High Competition – The defence sector is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players competing for contracts.

Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Strict government regulations and licensing requirements can impact operations and project execution timelines.

Global Economic Conditions – Uncertain global economic situations and geopolitical tensions may affect raw material supply and export opportunities.

Technology & Innovation Risks – Rapid technological advancements require continuous R&D investments, and failure to keep up may impact market position.

