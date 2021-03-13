Share Market Update – Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025

Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025:- Patel Engineering’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by several growth and risk factors. The company stands to benefit from increased government spending on infrastructure, its expertise in hydropower projects, and opportunities through public-private partnerships. A strong order book and efficient project execution will be key growth drivers. Patel Engineering Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 44.29 INR.

Patel Engineering Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 46.50

High: 46.69

Low: 43.90

Mkt cap: 3.58KCr

P/E ratio: 12.65

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 75.00

52-wk low: 43.90

Patel Engineering Share Price Chart

Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Patel Engineering Share Price Target Years Patel Engineering Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 January ₹46 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 February ₹50 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 March ₹55 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 April ₹58 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 May ₹60 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 June ₹62 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 July ₹66 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 August ₹68 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 September ₹70 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 October ₹74 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 November ₹77 Patel Engineering Share Price Target 2025 December ₹80

Patel Engineering Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 36.11%

FII: 4.74%

DII: 4.51%

Public: 54.64%

Key Factors Affecting Patel Engineering Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors affecting Patel Engineering’s share price target for 2025:

Government Infrastructure Spending: Increased investments in infrastructure projects like roads, dams, and urban development will boost growth opportunities. Order Book Size and Execution: A strong and growing order book, along with timely project execution, is crucial for revenue growth and investor confidence. Focus on Hydropower Projects: Patel Engineering’s expertise in hydropower projects positions it well to benefit from India’s push for renewable energy. Debt Management: Effective handling of debt levels and interest costs will be critical for maintaining profitability and financial stability. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Opportunities through PPPs in infrastructure projects can significantly contribute to revenue growth. Macroeconomic Factors: Economic stability, inflation rates, and liquidity conditions in the market will impact business operations and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Patel Engineering Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Patel Engineering’s share price target in 2025:

Project Delays: Delays in completing infrastructure and hydropower projects can lead to cost overruns and impact revenue recognition. High Debt Levels: Elevated debt and interest costs may strain the company’s financial health, affecting profitability. Regulatory and Environmental Issues: Stringent regulations and environmental clearances for large infrastructure projects may cause delays or cancellations. Economic Slowdowns: A weak economy or reduced infrastructure spending can impact the demand for construction services and new project orders. Competition in the Sector: Intense competition from other infrastructure and construction companies may pressure margins and market share.

