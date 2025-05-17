One 97 Communications Ltd is a well-known Indian company best recognized for its popular digital payments platform, Paytm. Founded in 2010, One 97 Communications has transformed how people in India make payments, shop online, and access financial services. Paytm allows users to pay bills, recharge mobile phones, book tickets, and make purchases easily and securely. Paytm Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 850.70 INR. Here are more details on Paytm Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

One 97 Communications Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹858.30

High Price: ₹862.90

Low Price: ₹847.70

Previous Close: ₹857.20

Volume: 2,916,695

Value (Lacs): ₹24,860.45

VWAP: ₹854.85

UC Limit: ₹942.90

LC Limit: ₹771.50

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹1,062.95

52-wk low: ₹339.05

Mkt cap: ₹54,372Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Paytm Share Price Chart

Paytm Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Paytm Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE Target 2025 ₹1070 2026 ₹1490 2027 ₹1935 2028 ₹2390 2029 ₹2836 2030 ₹3216

Paytm Share Price Target 2025

Paytm share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1070. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) in 2025:

Intense Competition: The digital payments and fintech sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share, including established banks and new startups. Increased competition could lead to price wars, reduced margins, and challenges in customer retention, negatively impacting Paytm’s growth and share price.

Regulatory Scrutiny: Paytm faces ongoing scrutiny from regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Any changes in regulations or compliance requirements could pose operational challenges or lead to fines. Increased regulatory scrutiny may affect investor confidence and hurt the company’s share price.

Technological Vulnerabilities: As a digital platform, Paytm is susceptible to cybersecurity threats and technical failures. Data breaches or service outages could damage the company’s reputation and erode customer trust. Addressing these vulnerabilities is crucial; failure to do so could result in financial losses and a decline in share price.

Paytm Share Price Target 2030

Paytm share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3216. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) in 2030:

Market Saturation: As the digital payments market matures, the rapid growth rates seen in previous years may slow down. A saturated market with limited new user acquisition could impact revenue growth for Paytm, leading to potential stagnation in share price if the company fails to innovate or diversify its offerings.

Evolving Consumer Preferences: Changes in consumer behavior and preferences can significantly impact Paytm’s growth. If users shift towards alternative payment methods or platforms, or if new technologies emerge that disrupt the digital payments landscape, Paytm may struggle to retain its market position, affecting its financial performance and share price.

Economic Conditions: The overall economic environment will play a critical role in Paytm’s performance. Factors such as economic downturns, inflation, or changes in disposable income can affect consumer spending and, consequently, transaction volumes on the platform. A challenging economic environment could lead to decreased revenues and negatively impact the share price in 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For One 97 Communications Ltd

Promoters: 0%

FII: 55.38%

DII: 14.02%

Public: 30.6%

One 97 Communications Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 69.00B -30.84% Operating expense 36.67B 0.31% Net income -6.59B 53.51% Net profit margin -9.55 32.75% Earnings per share -23.29 -1.65% EBITDA -15.07B -55.17% Effective tax rate -2.79% —

Read Also:- Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update