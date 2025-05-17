Paytm Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview
One 97 Communications Ltd is a well-known Indian company best recognized for its popular digital payments platform, Paytm. Founded in 2010, One 97 Communications has transformed how people in India make payments, shop online, and access financial services. Paytm allows users to pay bills, recharge mobile phones, book tickets, and make purchases easily and securely. Paytm Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 850.70 INR. Here are more details on Paytm Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
One 97 Communications Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹858.30
- High Price: ₹862.90
- Low Price: ₹847.70
- Previous Close: ₹857.20
- Volume: 2,916,695
- Value (Lacs): ₹24,860.45
- VWAP: ₹854.85
- UC Limit: ₹942.90
- LC Limit: ₹771.50
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: ₹1,062.95
- 52-wk low: ₹339.05
- Mkt cap: ₹54,372Cr
- Face Value: ₹1
Paytm Share Price Chart
Paytm Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Paytm Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE Target
|2025
|₹1070
|2026
|₹1490
|2027
|₹1935
|2028
|₹2390
|2029
|₹2836
|2030
|₹3216
Paytm Share Price Target 2025
Paytm share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1070. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) in 2025:
- Intense Competition: The digital payments and fintech sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share, including established banks and new startups. Increased competition could lead to price wars, reduced margins, and challenges in customer retention, negatively impacting Paytm’s growth and share price.
- Regulatory Scrutiny: Paytm faces ongoing scrutiny from regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Any changes in regulations or compliance requirements could pose operational challenges or lead to fines. Increased regulatory scrutiny may affect investor confidence and hurt the company’s share price.
-
Technological Vulnerabilities: As a digital platform, Paytm is susceptible to cybersecurity threats and technical failures. Data breaches or service outages could damage the company’s reputation and erode customer trust. Addressing these vulnerabilities is crucial; failure to do so could result in financial losses and a decline in share price.
Paytm Share Price Target 2030
Paytm share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3216. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) in 2030:
Shareholding Pattern For One 97 Communications Ltd
- Promoters: 0%
- FII: 55.38%
- DII: 14.02%
- Public: 30.6%
One 97 Communications Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|69.00B
|-30.84%
|Operating expense
|36.67B
|0.31%
|Net income
|-6.59B
|53.51%
|Net profit margin
|-9.55
|32.75%
|Earnings per share
|-23.29
|-1.65%
|EBITDA
|-15.07B
|-55.17%
|Effective tax rate
|-2.79%
|—
Read Also:- Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update