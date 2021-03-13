PCBL Share Price Target 2025:- Analysts have varying projections for PCBL’s share price by 2025. Some forecasts suggest a potential increase, with the stock expected to rise to ₹770, driven by the company’s robust growth and high demand. However, other analyses indicate a more conservative estimate, with price targets around ₹470.78, reflecting a 32.21% potential upside. PCBL Share Price on NSE as of 5 March 2025 is 378.40 INR.
PCBL Chemical Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 364.00
- High: 381.65
- Low: 364.00
- Mkt cap: 14.27KCr
- P/E ratio: 32.03
- Div yield: 2.18%
- 52-wk high: 584.40
- 52-wk low: 209.00
PCBL Share Price Chart
PCBL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|PCBL Share Price Target Years
|PCBL Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹390
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹410
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹430
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹450
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹470
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹490
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹510
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹530
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹560
|PCBL Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹590
PCBL Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 51.41%
- FII: 5.23%
- DII: 6.69%
- Public: 36.67%
Key Factors Affecting PCBL Share Price Growth
Several key factors are expected to influence PCBL’s share price target for 2025:
-
Carbon Black Demand: PCBL projects that India’s carbon black demand will grow at a rate of 5-6%, driven by the robust expansion of the tyre industry and favorable macroeconomic factors.
-
Product Diversification: The company’s increased focus on specialty blacks, which offer higher margins compared to rubber blacks, is anticipated to enhance profitability and contribute to share price growth.
-
Financial Performance: PCBL has demonstrated strong financial metrics, including high management efficiency with a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 15.44% and a healthy EBIT to interest ratio, indicating effective debt servicing capabilities.
-
Strategic Acquisitions: The recent acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals has contributed to revenue growth, reflecting PCBL’s strategic efforts to diversify its product offerings and strengthen its market position.
-
Analyst Projections: Analysts have revised PCBL’s one-year price target to ₹480.57 per share, marking a 48.09% increase from prior estimates, indicating positive market sentiment towards the company’s growth prospects.
Risks and Challenges for PCBL Share Price
Investing in PCBL Limited with a 2025 share price target involves considering several risks and challenges:
-
Market Competition: The carbon black industry is highly competitive, with global players like Continental Carbon and Orion Engineered Carbons exerting pressure on pricing and market share.
-
Regulatory Changes: Stricter environmental regulations in India could impact PCBL’s production processes and increase operational costs, affecting profitability.
-
Financial Performance: PCBL reported a 23% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax for the December 2024 quarter, leading to a significant drop in stock price.
-
Capital Expenditure Risks: The company’s substantial ₹3,700 crore capital expenditure plan carries execution risks, and any delays or cost overruns could strain financial resources.
-
Earnings Volatility: Recent earnings reports have missed analyst estimates, with revenue falling short by 3.5% and earnings per share by 12%, indicating potential volatility in financial performance.
