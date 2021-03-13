PCBL Share Price Target 2025:- Analysts have varying projections for PCBL’s share price by 2025. Some forecasts suggest a potential increase, with the stock expected to rise to ₹770, driven by the company’s robust growth and high demand. However, other analyses indicate a more conservative estimate, with price targets around ₹470.78, reflecting a 32.21% potential upside. PCBL Share Price on NSE as of 5 March 2025 is 378.40 INR.

PCBL Chemical Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 364.00

High: 381.65

Low: 364.00

Mkt cap: 14.27KCr

P/E ratio: 32.03

Div yield: 2.18%

52-wk high: 584.40

52-wk low: 209.00

PCBL Share Price Chart

PCBL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

PCBL Share Price Target Years PCBL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target PCBL Share Price Target 2025 January – PCBL Share Price Target 2025 February – PCBL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹390 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹410 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹430 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹450 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹470 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹490 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹510 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹530 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹560 PCBL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹590

PCBL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.41%

FII: 5.23%

DII: 6.69%

Public: 36.67%

Key Factors Affecting PCBL Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence PCBL’s share price target for 2025:

Carbon Black Demand: PCBL projects that India’s carbon black demand will grow at a rate of 5-6%, driven by the robust expansion of the tyre industry and favorable macroeconomic factors. Product Diversification: The company’s increased focus on specialty blacks, which offer higher margins compared to rubber blacks, is anticipated to enhance profitability and contribute to share price growth. Financial Performance: PCBL has demonstrated strong financial metrics, including high management efficiency with a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 15.44% and a healthy EBIT to interest ratio, indicating effective debt servicing capabilities. Strategic Acquisitions: The recent acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals has contributed to revenue growth, reflecting PCBL’s strategic efforts to diversify its product offerings and strengthen its market position. Analyst Projections: Analysts have revised PCBL’s one-year price target to ₹480.57 per share, marking a 48.09% increase from prior estimates, indicating positive market sentiment towards the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for PCBL Share Price

Investing in PCBL Limited with a 2025 share price target involves considering several risks and challenges:

Market Competition: The carbon black industry is highly competitive, with global players like Continental Carbon and Orion Engineered Carbons exerting pressure on pricing and market share. Regulatory Changes: Stricter environmental regulations in India could impact PCBL’s production processes and increase operational costs, affecting profitability. Financial Performance: PCBL reported a 23% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax for the December 2024 quarter, leading to a significant drop in stock price. Capital Expenditure Risks: The company’s substantial ₹3,700 crore capital expenditure plan carries execution risks, and any delays or cost overruns could strain financial resources. Earnings Volatility: Recent earnings reports have missed analyst estimates, with revenue falling short by 3.5% and earnings per share by 12%, indicating potential volatility in financial performance.

