Pennsylvania’s Weather Rollercoaster: Mild Days Now, Rainstorms Looming!

Residents across Pennsylvania are experiencing an unseasonably mild start to the week, with temperatures climbing higher than typical February averages. However, this pleasant weather is expected to shift as rain chances increase by Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Early Week Warmth

The beginning of the week brings sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Monday, February 24: In Philadelphia , expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 53°F (12°C) . Pittsburgh will see a breezy day with clouds and sun, reaching a high of 52°F (11°C) . Harrisburg anticipates mild weather with a mix of clouds and sun, and a high near 53°F (12°C) .

Tuesday, February 25: Philadelphia may experience more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of a shower and a high of 58°F (15°C). Pittsburgh is forecasted to have cloudy and breezy conditions, with light morning rain followed by a passing afternoon shower, and a high of 48°F (9°C). Harrisburg expects mostly cloudy skies with a midday shower possible, and a high around 55°F (13°C).

Midweek Transition

As the week progresses, temperatures remain mild, but changes are on the horizon.

Wednesday, February 26: Philadelphia will enjoy partly sunny skies with breezy afternoon conditions, and a high of 56°F (13°C). Pittsburgh sees a warm-up with intervals of clouds and sun, reaching 55°F (13°C). Harrisburg remains mild with partial sunshine and a high near 56°F (14°C).

Increased Rain Chances by Thursday

A shift in the weather pattern is expected on Thursday, bringing increased cloud cover and precipitation.

Thursday, February 27: Philadelphia: Anticipate considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers, and a high of 58°F (14°C) . Pittsburgh: Expect low clouds and cooler temperatures with a passing shower, and a high around 47°F (8°C) . Harrisburg: Cloudy conditions with a couple of showers likely, and a high of 54°F (12°C) .



What to Expect

Temperature Fluctuations: Enjoy the early week warmth, but be prepared for cooler, wetter conditions as the week concludes.

Precipitation: Light to moderate rain showers are anticipated on Thursday, which may affect travel and outdoor plans.

