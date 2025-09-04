Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025: Can It Break Past ₹370?
Petronet LNG Ltd, one of India’s largest liquefied natural gas importers, is trading near ₹277 as of September 4, 2025. Analysts expect the stock to move within a wide 2025 price range of ₹250 to ₹370, with consensus targets around ₹320–₹338. Technical charts highlight support near ₹270 and resistance at ₹320–₹350, making the ₹300–₹320 zone a crucial pivot for investors. While strong fundamentals, steady dividends, and India’s growing LNG demand support an upside case toward ₹350+, risks such as volatile global gas prices and project delays could weigh on performance through 2025.
Current Market Snapshot
-
Price today: ~₹277 (Sept 4, 2025)
-
52-week range: ₹268 – ₹372
-
Market cap: ~₹41,500 crore
-
Sector: Oil & Gas (LNG import & distribution)
2025 Price Target Forecast
-
Bullish case: ₹350 – ₹370
-
Base case: ₹300 – ₹325 (analyst consensus ~₹320–₹338)
-
Bearish case: ₹250 – ₹270
Technical & Analyst Insights
-
Support levels: ₹270 – ₹280
-
Resistance levels: ₹320 – ₹350
-
Trend: Range-bound but stable; average target shows ~20% upside
-
Forecasts: Some models project up to ₹428 by late 2025, others suggest a ₹252 floor
Growth Drivers & Risks
Upside drivers
-
Strong role in India’s LNG infrastructure
-
Stable earnings with consistent dividends
-
Government push for cleaner energy
Risks
-
Volatile global LNG spot prices
-
Delays in capacity expansion projects
-
Margin pressures if input costs rise
If Petronet LNG sustains above ₹300, analysts expect a climb toward ₹320–₹370 in 2025. A breakdown below ₹270 could open the door to ₹250–₹260 levels. Investors are watching the ₹300–₹320 zone as the key pivot.