Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025: Can It Break Past ₹370?

Petronet LNG Ltd, one of India’s largest liquefied natural gas importers, is trading near ₹277 as of September 4, 2025. Analysts expect the stock to move within a wide 2025 price range of ₹250 to ₹370, with consensus targets around ₹320–₹338. Technical charts highlight support near ₹270 and resistance at ₹320–₹350, making the ₹300–₹320 zone a crucial pivot for investors. While strong fundamentals, steady dividends, and India’s growing LNG demand support an upside case toward ₹350+, risks such as volatile global gas prices and project delays could weigh on performance through 2025.

Current Market Snapshot

Price today : ~₹277 (Sept 4, 2025)

52-week range : ₹268 – ₹372

Market cap : ~₹41,500 crore

Sector: Oil & Gas (LNG import & distribution)

2025 Price Target Forecast

Bullish case : ₹350 – ₹370

Base case : ₹300 – ₹325 (analyst consensus ~₹320–₹338)

Bearish case: ₹250 – ₹270

Technical & Analyst Insights

Support levels : ₹270 – ₹280

Resistance levels : ₹320 – ₹350

Trend : Range-bound but stable; average target shows ~20% upside

Forecasts: Some models project up to ₹428 by late 2025, others suggest a ₹252 floor

Growth Drivers & Risks

Upside drivers

Strong role in India’s LNG infrastructure

Stable earnings with consistent dividends

Government push for cleaner energy

Risks

Volatile global LNG spot prices

Delays in capacity expansion projects

Margin pressures if input costs rise

If Petronet LNG sustains above ₹300, analysts expect a climb toward ₹320–₹370 in 2025. A breakdown below ₹270 could open the door to ₹250–₹260 levels. Investors are watching the ₹300–₹320 zone as the key pivot.