Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025: Can It Break Past ₹370?

Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025: Can It Break Past ₹370?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Petronet LNG Ltd, one of India’s largest liquefied natural gas importers, is trading near ₹277 as of September 4, 2025. Analysts expect the stock to move within a wide 2025 price range of ₹250 to ₹370, with consensus targets around ₹320–₹338. Technical charts highlight support near ₹270 and resistance at ₹320–₹350, making the ₹300–₹320 zone a crucial pivot for investors. While strong fundamentals, steady dividends, and India’s growing LNG demand support an upside case toward ₹350+, risks such as volatile global gas prices and project delays could weigh on performance through 2025.

Current Market Snapshot

  • Price today: ~₹277 (Sept 4, 2025)

  • 52-week range: ₹268 – ₹372

  • Market cap: ~₹41,500 crore

  • Sector: Oil & Gas (LNG import & distribution)

Petronet LNG Share Price Chart

2025 Price Target Forecast

  • Bullish case: ₹350 – ₹370

  • Base case: ₹300 – ₹325 (analyst consensus ~₹320–₹338)

  • Bearish case: ₹250 – ₹270

Technical & Analyst Insights

  • Support levels: ₹270 – ₹280

  • Resistance levels: ₹320 – ₹350

  • Trend: Range-bound but stable; average target shows ~20% upside

  • Forecasts: Some models project up to ₹428 by late 2025, others suggest a ₹252 floor

Growth Drivers & Risks

Upside drivers

  • Strong role in India’s LNG infrastructure

  • Stable earnings with consistent dividends

  • Government push for cleaner energy

Risks

  • Volatile global LNG spot prices

  • Delays in capacity expansion projects

  • Margin pressures if input costs rise

If Petronet LNG sustains above ₹300, analysts expect a climb toward ₹320–₹370 in 2025. A breakdown below ₹270 could open the door to ₹250–₹260 levels. Investors are watching the ₹300–₹320 zone as the key pivot.

Similar Posts

Jubilant Food Share Price Target

Jubilant Food Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd is one of India’s leading food service companies. It is primarily known for operating Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts in the country. With a widespread presence, the company has brought popular, affordable pizza and fast-food options to urban and suburban areas. Jubilant FoodWorks is recognized for its focus on customer satisfaction, fast…

Tata Power Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Tata Power Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Tata Power Share Price Target 2025:- Tata Power, one of India’s leading energy companies, is focused on renewable energy expansion and technological advancements, making it a key player in the transition to clean energy. The share price target for 2025 will depend on the company’s ability to grow its renewable energy portfolio, enhance operational efficiency,…

Croissance Share Price Target

Croissance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Croissance Ltd, established in 1994, is a public company primarily involved in real estate and construction services. Based in Bengaluru, India, it has a modest market capitalization of approximately ₹26 crore. Despite its early ventures into manufacturing medical-grade tissue adhesives, the company now focuses on realty operations. Croissance Share Price on BOM as of 19…

Brooks Lab Share Price Target

Brooks Lab Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Brooks Laboratories Ltd is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacturing and development of a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, and other therapeutic categories. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and focus on quality, the company caters to both domestic and international markets. Brooks Lab Share Price on NSE as of 7 January 2025…

Techknowgreen Share Price Target

Techknowgreen Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Techknowgreen Solutions Limited, established in 2001 and headquartered in Pune, India, is a leading environmental consulting firm with over 20 years of experience. The company specializes in providing environmental IT solutions, including software applications and compliance services, to help businesses meet environmental regulations and enhance sustainability practices. Techknowgreen has successfully executed more than 2,500 projects…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *