PG Electroplast Ltd is an Indian company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronic products and plastic components. The company provides solutions for a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics, home appliances, automotive, and lighting. PG Electroplast is known for its strong capabilities in the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs), LED lighting systems, and other precision engineering components. PG Electroplast Share Price on NSE as of 30 June 2025 is 760.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on PG Electroplast Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

PG Electroplast Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 754.50

High: 774.80

Low: 751.30

Mkt cap: 21.44KCr

P/E ratio: 72.04

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,054.20

52-wk low: 334.02

PG Electroplast Ltd Competitors

Four companies that are competitors to PG Electroplast Ltd include:

Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology – A major player in electromagnetic shielding and thermal solutions​. Lasit – A company specializing in traceability and laser marking systems for metal applications. SAXE Swiss System – A manufacturer serving the plastics and automation industries​. Riley Technologies – Focuses on automation in various industrial sectors​.

PGEL Share Price Chart

PGEL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

PGEL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹1060 2026 ₹1234 2027 ₹1478 2028 ₹1590 2029 ₹1856 2030 ₹2070

PGEL Share Price Target 2025

PGEL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1060. For PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) Share Price Target 2025, the following are key risks and challenges that could impact its growth:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices : PGEL, being involved in manufacturing electronics and consumer goods, is highly sensitive to changes in the prices of raw materials such as metals, plastics, and other components. Any sudden price hike due to global shortages, inflation, or supply chain disruptions could negatively impact the company’s margins and overall profitability​.

Intense Competition : PGEL operates in a highly competitive market, especially with other local and international players offering similar electronic manufacturing services. Companies that invest heavily in innovation or offer more cost-efficient solutions could pose a significant challenge to PGEL’s market share, putting pressure on its pricing power and profitability​.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: As PGEL expands its operations and enters new markets, it may face regulatory hurdles, especially concerning environmental standards, product safety, and import-export laws. Non-compliance with these regulations could lead to legal issues, fines, or restrictions, hindering its operations and growth plans.

PGEL Share Price Target 2030

PGEL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2070. For PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) Share Price Target 2030, here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect its growth:

Technological Disruption : The electronics industry is constantly evolving, and PGEL needs to invest in research and development (R&D) to keep up with new technologies. Failure to adapt to emerging trends like IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence), or 5G technologies could make its products less competitive in the market. Companies that innovate faster or adopt newer, more efficient technologies could overshadow PGEL, affecting its long-term growth​.

Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty : The global market for electronic goods faces risks from geopolitical instability, trade wars, and economic downturns. PGEL, which may rely on international markets for its supply chain and sales, could be significantly impacted by tariffs, import/export restrictions, or currency fluctuations. Economic recessions or slowdowns in key markets can also reduce consumer demand for electronics, directly affecting PGEL’s sales and profitability​.

Environmental and Sustainability Regulations: Increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental concerns may lead to stricter regulations for manufacturers, including PGEL. The company could face higher compliance costs related to environmental laws, waste management, and carbon emissions. Moreover, shifts in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products could require PGEL to significantly alter its production methods, which might involve high costs and investment.

PG Electroplast Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 49.37%

Retail and Others: 23.80%

FII: 10.45%

DII: 5.19%

Mutual Funds: 11.18%

PG Electroplast Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 49.05B 78.58% Operating expense 5.59B 70.37% Net income 2.88B 113.34% Net profit margin 5.87 19.55% Earnings per share 10.55 95.12% EBITDA 5.19B 106.73% Effective tax rate 20.40% —

