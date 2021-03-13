Philadelphia Is About to Freeze: Snowstorm and Sub-Freezing Temps Are Coming – Be Ready!

Philadelphia, it’s time to bundle up. A major drop in temperature is heading our way, and it’s coming fast. Starting this evening, temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s, bringing dangerously cold conditions. If you have any plans tonight or need to head out, be prepared for the chill. Roads and sidewalks will likely become icy, so stay extra cautious if you’re out driving or walking. The cold will hit quickly, and it’ll be tough to shake off once it settles in.

Snowfall on the Way—Expect Quick Accumulation

But that’s not all—snow is on the horizon, too. Starting around mid-afternoon, light snowflakes will begin to fall, but things will intensify by the evening. Philadelphia could see up to 4 inches of snow, and it could come down fast. If you’re planning to travel, especially during the evening hours, be ready for slippery roads and reduced visibility. It’s not just the snow you’ll need to worry about, but the ice that will quickly form on the roads and sidewalks. Be sure to take it slow if you have to drive, and watch your step if you’re out walking.

Winter Weather Warnings Are In Effect—Stay Safe!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Philadelphia, which means snow, ice, and gusty winds could make travel dangerous. This advisory is in effect until tomorrow morning, and conditions are expected to get worse overnight. Roads are likely to be slippery, and snow accumulation could make commuting tough, so if you can stay home, it might be best to do so.

Stay Warm and Be Prepared

If you’re planning to be out in this weather or if you haven’t checked your heating system recently, now is the time. Temperatures will remain well below freezing overnight, so it’s essential to keep your home warm. The cold can be dangerous, especially for young children, the elderly, and anyone who is outdoors for long periods of time. Dress in layers and make sure to have blankets and warm clothes on hand.

What’s Coming Up?

While the snow will ease up by tomorrow morning, the cold won’t let go so easily. Tomorrow’s high will only reach about 34°F, and it’ll feel even colder with the wind chill. Roads will likely stay slick for a while, so be cautious if you need to go out. Keep an eye on the weather throughout the night, as conditions could change quickly.

What You Can Do Now

Now is the time to prepare. Stock up on essentials like salt for your driveway, batteries for flashlights, and extra blankets just in case. If you don’t have to go anywhere, it’s a good idea to stay inside and avoid the icy conditions. Your safety is the top priority—stay warm, stay safe, and don’t take any unnecessary risks.