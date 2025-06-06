Share Market Update – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025

Pidilite Share Price Target 2025:- Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading Indian company specializing in adhesives and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1959 by Balvant Parekh, the company is renowned for its iconic brands like Fevicol, FeviKwik, Dr. Fixit, M-Seal, and Fevicryl, which have become household names across India. Pidilite’s diverse product portfolio includes adhesives, sealants, waterproofing solutions, construction chemicals, art materials, industrial resins, and polymers, catering to both consumer and industrial markets. Pidilite Share Price on NSE as of 6 June 2025 is 3,058.00 INR.

Pidilite: Current Market Overview

Open: 3,095.40

High: 3,119.10

Low: 3,042.20

Mkt cap: 1.56LCr

P/E ratio: 75.08

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 3,415.00

52-wk low: 2,622.20

Pidilite Share Price Chart

Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Pidilite Share Price Target Years Pidilite Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 January – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 February – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 March – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 April – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 May – Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3120 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3170 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3220 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3270 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3320 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3370 Pidilite Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3420

Pidilite Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69.5%

FII: 11.6%

DII: 9.43%

Public: 9.47%

Key Factors Affecting Pidilite Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth of Pidilite Industries’ share price target for 2025:

1. Robust B2B Segment Performance

Pidilite’s Business-to-Business (B2B) segment has shown significant growth, with a 21% increase in underlying volume growth (UVG) in Q2 FY25. This surge is driven by strong demand in industrial and project sectors, particularly in adhesives, advanced packaging, and pigments. The expansion of gross margins by 280 basis points year-over-year further underscores the segment’s profitability.

2. Expansion in Waterproofing and Tile Adhesives

Pidilite is capitalizing on growth opportunities in the waterproofing and tile adhesive markets. The waterproofing segment, notably through the Dr. Fixit brand, is poised for a 50% growth, currently holding a 15% share in new constructions. This expansion is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s revenue streams.

3. Strategic Investments in Distribution and Rural Markets

The company is enhancing its distribution network, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, which are growing 1.5 times faster than urban markets. Initiatives like opening approximately 15,000 ‘Pidilite Ki Duniya’ outlets aim to increase market penetration and cater to the rising demand in these regions.

4. Focus on Innovation and Product Diversification

Pidilite invests around 5.5% of its revenue in research and development, emphasizing sustainable and eco-friendly products. The launch of specialized products like the Fevicol SR range and partnerships for advanced adhesives in electronics and EVs demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and diversification.

5. Macroeconomic Factors and Demand Fluctuations

While the company anticipates double-digit volume growth, it remains cautious due to potential short-term demand softness influenced by factors like prolonged election periods and geopolitical uncertainties. However, stable input costs and strategic investments are expected to mitigate these challenges.

Risks and Challenges for Pidilite Share Price

Here are 5 key Risks and Challenges that could affect Pidilite’s share price target for 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility: Pidilite’s products depend on chemicals and petrochemical derivatives. Any sharp rise in raw material costs, especially crude oil-related inputs, can hurt margins and profitability. Slowdown in Construction and Real Estate: A large part of Pidilite’s revenue comes from the construction and renovation sector. Any slowdown in infrastructure or housing activity may reduce demand for its adhesives, waterproofing, and sealant products. Rural Market Dependency: While rural markets offer growth, they are also vulnerable to factors like monsoon variability, inflation, and low consumer sentiment, which may impact demand. Stiff Competition: The adhesives and construction chemicals segment is becoming more competitive, with domestic and international players entering the space. This could affect Pidilite’s pricing power and market share. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: As the company expands its chemical-based operations, stricter environmental laws and compliance costs may pose operational challenges and increase production costs.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025