Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- Piramal Pharma’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like business expansion, regulatory approvals, and market demand for its products. The company is focusing on strengthening its global presence, increasing R&D investments, and improving operational efficiency. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, rising competition, and economic uncertainties could impact growth. Piramal Pharma Share Price on NSE as of 27 March 2025 is 217.60 INR.

Piramal Pharma Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 218.80
  • High: 221.35
  • Low: 215.38
  • Mkt cap: 28.71KCr
  • P/E ratio: 749.79
  • Div yield: 0.050%
  • 52-wk high: 307.90
  • 52-wk low: 119.35

Piramal Pharma Share Price Chart

Piramal Pharma Share Price Chart

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Years Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 January
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 February
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 March ₹225
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 April ₹230
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 May ₹240
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 July ₹260
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 August ₹270
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 September ₹280
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 October ₹290
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 November ₹300
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 December ₹310

Piramal Pharma Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 34.95%
  • FII: 31.68%
  • DII: 14.1%
  • Public: 19.27%

Key Factors Affecting Piramal Pharma Share Price Growth

  • Expansion in Pharma Business – Growth in key segments like contract development and manufacturing (CDMO), complex generics, and consumer healthcare will play a vital role in boosting revenue.

  • Regulatory Approvals – Successful approvals from regulatory bodies like the US FDA and other global health authorities can drive investor confidence and stock price growth.

  • R&D and Innovation – Investment in research and development for new drug formulations and advanced manufacturing processes can enhance market position and profitability.

  • Debt Reduction and Financial Performance – Efficient debt management and improved financial metrics, such as revenue growth and profit margins, will impact investor sentiment positively.

  • Market Demand and Global Expansion – Rising demand for pharmaceutical products, both in India and globally, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions, can fuel long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Piramal Pharma Share Price

  • Regulatory Hurdles – Compliance with stringent regulations from global health authorities like the US FDA and EMA remains a challenge, and any negative observations can impact business operations.

  • High Debt Levels – If the company struggles to reduce debt or faces liquidity issues, it may affect investor confidence and limit future expansion plans.

  • Competition in the Pharma Industry – Intense competition from domestic and international pharmaceutical companies can put pressure on pricing and market share.

  • Market and Economic Volatility – Fluctuations in raw material prices, currency exchange rates, and economic slowdowns can impact profitability and stock performance.

  • Dependence on Global Markets – A significant portion of revenue comes from exports, making the company vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and supply chain disruptions.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Kesoram Industries Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

SBI Card Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

SBI Card Share Price Target 2025:- SBI Card is one of India’s leading credit card issuers, backed by the strong reputation of the State Bank of India. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by India’s growing digital payment ecosystem and rising consumer spending. The company’s efforts to expand its customer base, introduce…

Lesha Industries Share Price Target

Lesha Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Lesha Industries Ltd is an Indian company involved in diversified business operations, including trading and manufacturing activities. The company focuses on delivering quality products and services across industries, leveraging its expertise to effectively meet customer needs. Lesha Industries’s Share Price on BOM as of 26 November 2024 is 1.68 INR. Here are more details on…

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 6, 2025, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited’s stock is trading at ₹125 per share. Analysts have set a price target of ₹190, suggesting a potential 52% increase from the current price. The company is investing ₹300 crore in renovations to enhance its offerings, aiming for a medium-term…

Surana Solar Share Price Target

Surana Solar Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Surana Solar Ltd is an Indian company involved in the manufacturing and supply of solar energy solutions. The company focuses on providing a range of products like solar panels, solar lighting systems, and solar power plants. Surana Solar plays a key role in supporting India’s renewable energy goals by offering sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions….

Baba Stock Price Prediction

Baba Stock Price Prediction Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR represents the shares of Alibaba, one of the world’s largest e-commerce and technology companies, traded in the U.S. market. Founded in China, Alibaba is a global leader in online retail, cloud computing, digital payments, and logistics. Its platforms, like Taobao and Tmall, connect millions of businesses and consumers worldwide….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *