Share Market Update – Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- Piramal Pharma’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like business expansion, regulatory approvals, and market demand for its products. The company is focusing on strengthening its global presence, increasing R&D investments, and improving operational efficiency. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, rising competition, and economic uncertainties could impact growth. Piramal Pharma Share Price on NSE as of 27 March 2025 is 217.60 INR.

Piramal Pharma Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 218.80

High: 221.35

Low: 215.38

Mkt cap: 28.71KCr

P/E ratio: 749.79

Div yield: 0.050%

52-wk high: 307.90

52-wk low: 119.35

Piramal Pharma Share Price Chart

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Years Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 January – Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 February – Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 March ₹225 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 April ₹230 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 May ₹240 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 July ₹260 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 August ₹270 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 September ₹280 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 October ₹290 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 November ₹300 Piramal Pharma Share Price Target 2025 December ₹310

Piramal Pharma Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 34.95%

FII: 31.68%

DII: 14.1%

Public: 19.27%

Key Factors Affecting Piramal Pharma Share Price Growth

Expansion in Pharma Business – Growth in key segments like contract development and manufacturing (CDMO), complex generics, and consumer healthcare will play a vital role in boosting revenue.

Regulatory Approvals – Successful approvals from regulatory bodies like the US FDA and other global health authorities can drive investor confidence and stock price growth.

R&D and Innovation – Investment in research and development for new drug formulations and advanced manufacturing processes can enhance market position and profitability.

Debt Reduction and Financial Performance – Efficient debt management and improved financial metrics, such as revenue growth and profit margins, will impact investor sentiment positively.

Market Demand and Global Expansion – Rising demand for pharmaceutical products, both in India and globally, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions, can fuel long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Piramal Pharma Share Price

Regulatory Hurdles – Compliance with stringent regulations from global health authorities like the US FDA and EMA remains a challenge, and any negative observations can impact business operations.

High Debt Levels – If the company struggles to reduce debt or faces liquidity issues, it may affect investor confidence and limit future expansion plans.

Competition in the Pharma Industry – Intense competition from domestic and international pharmaceutical companies can put pressure on pricing and market share.

Market and Economic Volatility – Fluctuations in raw material prices, currency exchange rates, and economic slowdowns can impact profitability and stock performance.

Dependence on Global Markets – A significant portion of revenue comes from exports, making the company vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and supply chain disruptions.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Kesoram Industries Share Price Target 2025