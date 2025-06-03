Piramal Pharma Share Price Target

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target – Well understood by the name, Piramal is a pharmaceutical company that excels in manufacturing and delivering pharmaceutical products. It is rising on the economic ladder, slowly becoming a key player in its big contribution to the manufacturing complex patron healthcare. It is gradually taking its place in the international market. 

The assessment below is a detailed view of its current share price graph, current market analysis, overall market situation, share price targets, financial projections, annual income statement, and other additional information.

Current share price graph of Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma Share Price Chart

Current Performance Overview For Piramal Pharma Share Price

  • Open: 207.40
  • High: 209.40
  • Low: 205.10
  • Mkt cap: 27.15KCr
  • P/E ratio: 302.50
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 307.90
  • 52-wk low: 136.10

Piramal Pharma Share Price Financial Projections From 2025-2030

The following table shows the tabular form of financial projections (share price targets) from 2025-2030.

Year Share Price Target
2025 ₹310 
2026 ₹360
2027 ₹410 
2028 ₹450
2029 ₹500 
2030 ₹550

Shareholding Pattern For Piramal Pharma Share Price

  • Promoters: 34.95%
  • Foreign Institutions: 31.49%
  • Retail and Others: 18.78%
  • Mutual Funds: 12.73%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 2.05%

Annual Income Statement Of Piramal Pharma Share Price

The following is a graphical representation of the annual income statement of Piramal Share Price-

Annual Income Statement Of Piramal Pharma Share Price

The following is a tabular representation of Piramal Pharma Share Price for easier understanding-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 91.51B 11.99%
Operating Expense 52.91B 18.92%
Net income 911.30M 411.39%
Net profit margin 1.00 354.55%
Earnings per share 0.68 257.89%
EBITDA 14.04B 23.25%
Effective tax rate 78.02%

Key Drivers For Piramal’s Growth From 2025-2030

  • Increased call for complex sanctorium generics
  • Growth in customer healthcare
  • Progressive partnerships and acquisitions.

Similar Posts

Allcargo Share Price Target

Allcargo Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Allcargo Logistics Ltd is a leading Indian company that provides end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions. Founded in 1993, it specializes in services like multimodal transportation, warehousing, contract logistics, and freight forwarding. The company operates across over 180 countries, offering seamless global shipping and logistics support. Allcargo is well-known for its expertise in less-than-container-load (LCL)…

Copart Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Copart Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Copart Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Copart’s stock price prediction for 2025 will depend on factors like demand for used and salvaged vehicles, economic conditions, and competition in the auto auction industry. As a leader in online vehicle auctions, Copart benefits from strong digital infrastructure and global expansion. Copart Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 10…

JTL Industries Share Price Target

JTL Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JTL Industries Ltd is a growing company in India, well-known for producing high-quality steel pipes and tubes. The company provides products for various industries, including construction, agriculture, water, and gas transport. They are focused on using advanced technology to ensure strong, durable, and reliable steel solutions. JTL Industries Share Price on NSE as of 31…

Stock Market Update – Hewlett Packard Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Hewlett Packard Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hewlett Packard Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Hewlett Packard (HP) is a well-known technology company with a strong presence in personal computers, printers, and enterprise solutions. The HP stock price prediction for 2025 depends on various factors such as innovation in AI-driven computing, demand for business IT solutions, and global market trends. Hewlett Packard Stock Price…

TMB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

TMB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is a well-established private sector bank in India, known for its strong presence in rural and semi-urban areas. Founded in 1921, the bank offers a wide range of financial services, including loans, deposits, and wealth management, focusing on agriculture, small businesses, and retail customers. TMB Share Price on NSE as of 1…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *