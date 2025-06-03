Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
Piramal Pharma Share Price Target – Well understood by the name, Piramal is a pharmaceutical company that excels in manufacturing and delivering pharmaceutical products. It is rising on the economic ladder, slowly becoming a key player in its big contribution to the manufacturing complex patron healthcare. It is gradually taking its place in the international market.
The assessment below is a detailed view of its current share price graph, current market analysis, overall market situation, share price targets, financial projections, annual income statement, and other additional information.
Current share price graph of Piramal Pharma
Current Performance Overview For Piramal Pharma Share Price
- Open: 207.40
- High: 209.40
- Low: 205.10
- Mkt cap: 27.15KCr
- P/E ratio: 302.50
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 307.90
- 52-wk low: 136.10
Piramal Pharma Share Price Financial Projections From 2025-2030
The following table shows the tabular form of financial projections (share price targets) from 2025-2030.
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹310
|2026
|₹360
|2027
|₹410
|2028
|₹450
|2029
|₹500
|2030
|₹550
Shareholding Pattern For Piramal Pharma Share Price
- Promoters: 34.95%
- Foreign Institutions: 31.49%
- Retail and Others: 18.78%
- Mutual Funds: 12.73%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 2.05%
Annual Income Statement Of Piramal Pharma Share Price
The following is a graphical representation of the annual income statement of Piramal Share Price-
The following is a tabular representation of Piramal Pharma Share Price for easier understanding-
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|91.51B
|11.99%
|Operating Expense
|52.91B
|18.92%
|Net income
|911.30M
|411.39%
|Net profit margin
|1.00
|354.55%
|Earnings per share
|0.68
|257.89%
|EBITDA
|14.04B
|23.25%
|Effective tax rate
|78.02%
|–
Key Drivers For Piramal’s Growth From 2025-2030
- Increased call for complex sanctorium generics
- Growth in customer healthcare
- Progressive partnerships and acquisitions.