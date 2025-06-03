Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target – Well understood by the name, Piramal is a pharmaceutical company that excels in manufacturing and delivering pharmaceutical products. It is rising on the economic ladder, slowly becoming a key player in its big contribution to the manufacturing complex patron healthcare. It is gradually taking its place in the international market.

The assessment below is a detailed view of its current share price graph, current market analysis, overall market situation, share price targets, financial projections, annual income statement, and other additional information.

Current share price graph of Piramal Pharma

Current Performance Overview For Piramal Pharma Share Price

Open: 207.40

High: 209.40

Low: 205.10

Mkt cap: 27.15KCr

P/E ratio: 302.50

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 307.90

52-wk low: 136.10

Piramal Pharma Share Price Financial Projections From 2025-2030

The following table shows the tabular form of financial projections (share price targets) from 2025-2030.

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹310 2026 ₹360 2027 ₹410 2028 ₹450 2029 ₹500 2030 ₹550

Shareholding Pattern For Piramal Pharma Share Price

Promoters: 34.95%

Foreign Institutions: 31.49%

Retail and Others: 18.78%

Mutual Funds: 12.73%

Other Domestic Institutions: 2.05%

Annual Income Statement Of Piramal Pharma Share Price

The following is a graphical representation of the annual income statement of Piramal Share Price-

The following is a tabular representation of Piramal Pharma Share Price for easier understanding-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 91.51B 11.99% Operating Expense 52.91B 18.92% Net income 911.30M 411.39% Net profit margin 1.00 354.55% Earnings per share 0.68 257.89% EBITDA 14.04B 23.25% Effective tax rate 78.02% –

Key Drivers For Piramal’s Growth From 2025-2030