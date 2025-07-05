PNB Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Guide the Way?

PNB Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Guide the Way?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) is trading at ₹110.10, down ~–3.18% today. Technical indicators blend bullish and bearish signals, pointing to a targeted range of ₹130–₹140 by end-2025—if key support holds and momentum shifts upwards.

1. Current Market Snapshot

  • Price: ₹110.10

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹85.46 – ₹128.80

  • Volume (Today): ~47.9 million

  • Beta: ~1.13 (moderate volatility)

PNB Share Price Chart

2. Technical Indicator Overview

Indicator Current Reading Signal
RSI (14) ~44.3 – neutral Neutral
MACD Positive (~0.45) Bullish
Stochastic ~23.7 (oversold) Oversold (possible reversal)
50-day / 200-day MAs ~₹109 / ₹107, both bullish Uptrend

Note: Trend is bullish-to-neutral at short-term, with potential for rebound from oversold indicators.

3. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones: ₹107 (200‑day MA) → ₹100 strong floor

  • Resistance Targets: ₹118–₹120 (near pivot R2/R3), followed by ₹130–₹140 psychological levels

A break above ₹118–₹120 on strong volume could open room for the ₹130–₹140 target by late 2025.

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Oscillators mixed: MACD bullish but RSI neutral and Stochastic oversold signal mixed momentum.

  • Failure to hold ₹107–₹100 support may shift trend bearish toward ₹90–₹95.

  • Market risks: Macro sensitivity to interest rates, PSU bank reforms, and credit growth performance could pressure trend.

5. Price Target 2025

  • Base-case: ₹130 (18% upside) – requires maintaining support and breaking above ₹120

  • Bull-case: ₹140+ (27% upside) – possible if broader banking & Nifty rebound with volume

6. Analyst Target vs Technical View

  • Analysts: Street consensus targets range from ₹125 to ₹145.

  • Technical match: Our ₹130–₹140 aligns with higher-end estimates, conditional on trend confirmation.

  • Trading setup:

    • Entry: ₹110–₹107 support zone

    • Stop-loss: ₹103 (below 200-day MA)

    • Targets: ₹130 → ₹140

