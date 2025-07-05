PNB Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Guide the Way?
Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) is trading at ₹110.10, down ~–3.18% today. Technical indicators blend bullish and bearish signals, pointing to a targeted range of ₹130–₹140 by end-2025—if key support holds and momentum shifts upwards.
1. Current Market Snapshot
-
Price: ₹110.10
-
52‑Week Range: ₹85.46 – ₹128.80
-
Volume (Today): ~47.9 million
-
Beta: ~1.13 (moderate volatility)
2. Technical Indicator Overview
|Indicator
|Current Reading
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~44.3 – neutral
|Neutral
|MACD
|Positive (~0.45)
|Bullish
|Stochastic
|~23.7 (oversold)
|Oversold (possible reversal)
|50-day / 200-day MAs
|~₹109 / ₹107, both bullish
|Uptrend
Note: Trend is bullish-to-neutral at short-term, with potential for rebound from oversold indicators.
3. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zones: ₹107 (200‑day MA) → ₹100 strong floor
-
Resistance Targets: ₹118–₹120 (near pivot R2/R3), followed by ₹130–₹140 psychological levels
A break above ₹118–₹120 on strong volume could open room for the ₹130–₹140 target by late 2025.
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
Oscillators mixed: MACD bullish but RSI neutral and Stochastic oversold signal mixed momentum.
-
Failure to hold ₹107–₹100 support may shift trend bearish toward ₹90–₹95.
-
Market risks: Macro sensitivity to interest rates, PSU bank reforms, and credit growth performance could pressure trend.
5. Price Target 2025
-
Base-case: ₹130 (18% upside) – requires maintaining support and breaking above ₹120
-
Bull-case: ₹140+ (27% upside) – possible if broader banking & Nifty rebound with volume
6. Analyst Target vs Technical View
-
Analysts: Street consensus targets range from ₹125 to ₹145.
-
Technical match: Our ₹130–₹140 aligns with higher-end estimates, conditional on trend confirmation.
-
Trading setup:
-
Entry: ₹110–₹107 support zone
-
Stop-loss: ₹103 (below 200-day MA)
-
Targets: ₹130 → ₹140
-