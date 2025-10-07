PNB Share Price Target

PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

ByRonak Sharma

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is one of India’s oldest and largest public sector banks, established in 1894. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and international banking. Known for its extensive branch network across India, PNB serves millions of customers, from individuals to large businesses. PNB Share Price on NSE as of 7 October 2025 is 114.46 INR. Here will provide you with more details on PNB Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

Punjab National Bank: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹114.54
  • High Price: ₹115.10
  • Low Price: ₹114.23
  • Previous Close: ₹114.54
  • Volume: 5,995,729
  • Value (Lacs): ₹6,868.71
  • VWAP: 114.68
  • UC Limit: ₹125.99
  • LC Limit: ₹103.08
  • P/E ratio: 7.82
  • Div yield: 1.31%
  • 52-wk high: ₹115.71
  • 52-wk low: ₹85.46
  • Mkt cap: ₹131,663Cr
  • Face Value: ₹2

Punjab National Bank Competitors

Here are five competitors of Punjab National Bank with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. State Bank of India (SBI)
    Market Capital: ₹570,000 Crores
  2. Bank of Baroda
    Market Capital: ₹100,000 Crores
  3. Canara Bank
    Market Capital: ₹70,000 Crores
  4. Union Bank of India
    Market Capital: ₹54,000 Crores

  5. Bank of India
    Market Capital: ₹42,000 Crores

PNB Share Price Chart

PNB Share Price Chart

PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

PNB Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹120
2026 ₹140
2027 ₹160
2028 ₹180
2029 ₹200
2030 ₹220

PNB Share Price Target 2025

PNB share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹120. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price target in 2025:

  • Digital Transformation and Innovation: PNB’s investments in digital banking services and technology-driven solutions will play a crucial role in attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. Successful digital transformation can enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, positively impacting growth.
  • Economic Recovery and Lending Growth: PNB’s growth in 2025 will be closely tied to the overall economic recovery in India. An improving economy will lead to increased demand for loans and credit, allowing PNB to expand its lending portfolio, which can result in higher revenues and share price appreciation.

  • Capital Adequacy and Basel III Compliance: Maintaining strong capital adequacy in line with Basel III norms is critical for PNB. A well-capitalized bank with healthy financial ratios will be more resilient to market shocks, which can boost investor confidence and support share price growth.

PNB Share Price Target 2030

PNB share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price target in 2030:

  • Long-term Economic Growth in India: PNB’s share price in 2030 will be heavily influenced by India’s overall economic growth. A thriving economy with strong GDP growth, increasing industrialization, and urbanization can lead to higher demand for banking services, credit, and financial products, boosting PNB’s revenue and share value.
  • Expansion of Digital and Fintech Ecosystems: By 2030, the integration of advanced digital technologies like AI, blockchain, and fintech collaborations could significantly enhance PNB’s operational efficiency, customer experience, and profitability. Adopting these innovations will be crucial for staying competitive and ensuring long-term growth.

  • Asset Quality and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): Managing non-performing assets (NPAs) will remain a key factor for PNB’s growth. If the bank successfully reduces its NPA levels through effective risk management and loan recovery strategies, it will improve profitability and attract more investors, supporting long-term share price growth.

Punjab National Bank Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter: 70.08%
  • FII: 5.52%
  • DII: 15.07%
  • Public: 9.34%

Punjab National Bank Shareholding Pattern

Punjab National Bank Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 499.90B 18.63%
Operating expense 325.50B 12.99%
Net income 184.80B 102.92%
Net profit margin 36.97 71.08%
Earnings per share 14.77 97.20%
EBITDA
Effective tax rate

 

Punjab National Bank Quarterly Financials

Punjab National Bank Financials

 

Read Also:- Swiggy Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Similar Posts

HG Infra Share Price Target

HG Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

HG Infra Engineering Ltd is India’s leading construction company specializing in infrastructure development. The company focuses on building highways, roads, and bridges, contributing to India’s growing infrastructure needs. HG Infra has earned a strong reputation in the industry for its high-quality work and timely project completion. The company also works on public-private partnerships, showcasing its…

HMA Agro Industries Share Price Target

HMA Agro Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

HMA Agro Industries Ltd is an Indian company that primarily deals in the production, processing, and export of frozen food products, particularly focusing on the meat and seafood sectors. The company is known for its high-quality offerings in the frozen food industry, including frozen buffalo meat, which it exports to various international markets. HMA Agro…

Hood Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Hood Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hood Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Robinhood’s (HOOD) stock price prediction for 2025 depends on several factors, including market trends, user growth, and regulations. As a popular trading platform, Robinhood benefits from strong retail investor activity, but it also faces challenges like competition and regulatory risks. If the company expands its services and improves profitability, the…

Wipro Share Price Target

Wipro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph

ByRonak Sharma

Wipro Ltd is one of India’s leading multinational companies, primarily known for its IT services and consulting. Founded in 1945, Wipro has grown into a global corporation offering a wide range of services, including software development, digital transformation, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions. The company serves clients in various industries such as banking, healthcare, retail,…

Rudra Ecovation Share Price Target

Rudra Ecovation Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Rudra Ecovation Ltd is an innovative company focused on providing eco-friendly solutions and sustainable products. It specializes in developing environmentally conscious materials and technologies, contributing to industries like construction, packaging, and renewable energy. Rudra Ecovation Share Price on BOM as of 9 January 2025 is 71.50 INR. Here are more details on Rudra Ecovation Share…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *