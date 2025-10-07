PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is one of India’s oldest and largest public sector banks, established in 1894. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and international banking. Known for its extensive branch network across India, PNB serves millions of customers, from individuals to large businesses. PNB Share Price on NSE as of 7 October 2025 is 114.46 INR. Here will provide you with more details on PNB Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

Punjab National Bank: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹114.54

High Price: ₹115.10

Low Price: ₹114.23

Previous Close: ₹114.54

Volume: 5,995,729

Value (Lacs): ₹6,868.71

VWAP: 114.68

UC Limit: ₹125.99

LC Limit: ₹103.08

P/E ratio: 7.82

Div yield: 1.31%

52-wk high: ₹115.71

52-wk low: ₹85.46

Mkt cap: ₹131,663Cr

Face Value: ₹2

Punjab National Bank Competitors

Here are five competitors of Punjab National Bank with their approximate market capitalizations:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Market Capital: ₹570,000 Crores Bank of Baroda

Market Capital: ₹100,000 Crores Canara Bank

Market Capital: ₹70,000 Crores Union Bank of India

Market Capital: ₹54,000 Crores Bank of India

Market Capital: ₹42,000 Crores

PNB Share Price Chart

PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

PNB Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹120 2026 ₹140 2027 ₹160 2028 ₹180 2029 ₹200 2030 ₹220

PNB Share Price Target 2025

PNB share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹120. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price target in 2025:

Digital Transformation and Innovation : PNB’s investments in digital banking services and technology-driven solutions will play a crucial role in attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. Successful digital transformation can enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, positively impacting growth.

Economic Recovery and Lending Growth : PNB’s growth in 2025 will be closely tied to the overall economic recovery in India. An improving economy will lead to increased demand for loans and credit, allowing PNB to expand its lending portfolio, which can result in higher revenues and share price appreciation.

Capital Adequacy and Basel III Compliance: Maintaining strong capital adequacy in line with Basel III norms is critical for PNB. A well-capitalized bank with healthy financial ratios will be more resilient to market shocks, which can boost investor confidence and support share price growth.

PNB Share Price Target 2030

PNB share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price target in 2030:

Long-term Economic Growth in India : PNB’s share price in 2030 will be heavily influenced by India’s overall economic growth. A thriving economy with strong GDP growth, increasing industrialization, and urbanization can lead to higher demand for banking services, credit, and financial products, boosting PNB’s revenue and share value.

Expansion of Digital and Fintech Ecosystems : By 2030, the integration of advanced digital technologies like AI, blockchain, and fintech collaborations could significantly enhance PNB’s operational efficiency, customer experience, and profitability. Adopting these innovations will be crucial for staying competitive and ensuring long-term growth.

Asset Quality and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): Managing non-performing assets (NPAs) will remain a key factor for PNB’s growth. If the bank successfully reduces its NPA levels through effective risk management and loan recovery strategies, it will improve profitability and attract more investors, supporting long-term share price growth.

Punjab National Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 70.08%

FII: 5.52%

DII: 15.07%

Public: 9.34%

Punjab National Bank Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 499.90B 18.63% Operating expense 325.50B 12.99% Net income 184.80B 102.92% Net profit margin 36.97 71.08% Earnings per share 14.77 97.20% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate — —

