PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹825?
Current Price: ₹601.70 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: PNGJL
PNG Jewellers, a trusted name in India’s jewelry industry, has been catching the eye of investors. Trading at ₹601.70, the stock shows signs of strength with potential for further gains in 2025. Let’s dive into the technical outlook, support and resistance levels, and expert forecasts.
About PNG Jewellers
PNG Jewellers is a leading jewelry retailer, primarily active in Maharashtra and Goa with over 50 outlets. The company is known for its premium gold, diamond, and silver collections, contributing to its growing brand presence.
-
Market Cap: ₹8,150 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹473 – ₹848.00
-
Analyst Target (Motilal Oswal): ₹825
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14)
|~56.7 (Neutral to Bullish)
|MACD
|Positive Crossover
|Moving Averages
|Strong Buy Signal
The technical trend remains bullish, with moving averages indicating sustained buying interest. A breakout above ₹620 could accelerate the uptrend.
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Immediate Support: ₹580 – ₹590
-
First Resistance: ₹607 – ₹614
-
Next Resistance: ₹633 – ₹645
Holding above ₹590 is crucial for the bullish momentum to continue.
PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025
|Time Horizon
|Target Price
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹620 – ₹640
|+3% to +6%
|Medium-Term
|₹700 – ₹750
|+16% to +25%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹825
|+37%
These targets are based on both technical patterns and expert estimates.
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Ideal Buy Range: ₹590 – ₹600
-
Breakout Trigger: Above ₹620
-
Profit Booking Levels: ₹640 → ₹700 → ₹825
-
Stop-Loss: ₹580
This strategy suits medium to long-term investors.
Risks to Watch
-
A breakdown below ₹580 could pull the stock toward ₹550.
-
Seasonal demand fluctuations in the jewelry industry.
-
Sensitivity to gold prices and valuation concerns.
Quick Summary
|Current Price
|₹601.70
|Support Levels
|₹580 – ₹590
|Resistance Zones
|₹620 – ₹640 – ₹700
|2025 Target
|₹825
|Technical Outlook
|Bullish
|Risk Profile
|Moderate