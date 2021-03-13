PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025:- PNG Jewellers’ share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like gold price trends, festive demand, and expansion plans. The company has seen strong revenue growth due to increased consumer spending and reduced gold import duties. PNG Jewellers Share Price on NSE as of 3 March 2025 is 535.75 INR.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 551.00

High: 551.00

Low: 518.15

Mkt cap: 7.27KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 848.00

52-wk low: 496.10

PNG Jewellers Share Price Chart

PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

PNG Jewellers Share Price Target Years PNG Jewellers Share Price Target Months Share Price Target PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 January – PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 February – PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 March ₹580 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 April ₹610 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 May ₹640 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 June ₹670 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 July ₹700 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 August ₹730 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 September ₹760 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 October ₹790 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 November ₹820 PNG Jewellers Share Price Target 2025 December ₹850

PNG Jewellers Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 83.11%

FII: 1.94%

DII: 5.35%

Public: 9.6%

Key Factors Affecting PNG Jewellers Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence PNG Jewellers’ share price target for 2025:

Festive Demand and Cultural Events: Strong consumer demand during festivals like Ganesh Utsav and Raksha Bandhan has significantly boosted revenues, with Q2 FY25 seeing a 46% increase year-on-year. Government Policies on Gold Import Duties: The reduction in gold import duties has positively impacted consumer sentiment and sales, contributing to revenue growth. Expansion of Retail Footprint: Plans to expand into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, along with a growing digital presence, are expected to attract a broader customer base and drive sales. Diversification of Product Range: Offering modern designs and customized pieces caters to evolving consumer preferences, attracting younger demographics and increasing market share. Market Demand for Gold and Diamond Jewelry: Rising disposable incomes and cultural factors favoring gold as an investment are driving demand for jewelry, benefiting companies like PNG Jewellers.

Risks and Challenges for PNG Jewellers Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact PNG Jewellers’ share price target for 2025:

Fluctuating Gold Prices: The company’s performance is closely tied to gold prices. Significant price volatility can affect consumer demand and profit margins. Economic Downturns: During economic recessions, consumers may reduce spending on luxury items like jewelry, potentially impacting sales. Intense Competition: The jewelry industry is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. This competition can pressure profit margins and affect growth. Brand Reputation Risks: Any damage to the brand’s reputation could adversely affect financial performance. Maintaining consumer trust is crucial for sustained success. Operational Challenges: The company has experienced fluctuations in quarterly profits, such as a 35% decline in Q1 FY25. Managing operational efficiency is essential to maintain profitability.

