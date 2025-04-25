Share Market Update – Polycab Share Price Target 2025

Polycab Share Price Target 2025:- ​Polycab India Limited is a leading Indian company specializing in the manufacturing and sale of wires, cables, and a wide range of electrical products. Established in 1964 and headquartered in Mumbai, Polycab has grown to become India’s largest manufacturer in its sector. The company’s product portfolio includes power cables, control cables, instrumentation cables, solar cables, building wires, flexible cables, and communication cables. Additionally, Polycab offers a variety of electrical appliances such as fans, lighting solutions, switches, switchgear, solar products, and conduits. Polycab Share Price on NSE as of 25 April 2025 is 5,500.00 INR.

Polycab India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5,614.50

High: 5,630.00

Low: 5,490.00

Mkt cap: 83.01KCr

P/E ratio: 45.09

Div yield: 0.55%

52-wk high: 7,605.00

52-wk low: 4,555.00

Polycab Share Price Chart

Polycab Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Polycab Share Price Target Years Polycab Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Polycab Share Price Target 2025 January – Polycab Share Price Target 2025 February – Polycab Share Price Target 2025 March – Polycab Share Price Target 2025 April ₹5700 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 May ₹5900 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6100 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6300 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 August ₹6500 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 September ₹6700 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 October ₹6900 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7200 Polycab Share Price Target 2025 December ₹7610

Polycab Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.04%

FII: 11.11%

DII: 10.95%

Public: 14.89%

Key Factors Affecting Polycab Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence Polycab India’s share price growth by 2025:​

Robust Demand in Wires & Cables (W&C) Segment: Polycab’s W&C division, contributing approximately 88% of its revenue, is experiencing strong demand from sectors like power transmission, real estate, and private capital expenditure. The company’s expansion of its Gujarat EHV plant and securing contracts under the BharatNet initiative are expected to bolster this growth. Expansion in Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Sector: Polycab is focusing on scaling its FMEG business, which includes products like fans, switches, and lighting. The company aims to double its growth in this segment, leveraging its extensive distribution network of over 205,000 retail outlets across India. Strategic Capital Expenditure Plans: The company plans to invest between ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 crore over the next five years to enhance manufacturing capabilities and meet increasing demand. This investment is anticipated to support Polycab’s goal of achieving ₹20,000 crore in revenue by FY26. ​ International Market Growth: Polycab’s international business has shown significant growth, with a 62% year-on-year increase, now contributing 8.3% to consolidated revenue. The company’s global expansion efforts, including targeting markets in the USA, Germany, and the UK, are expected to further drive revenue. Positive Analyst Outlook: Analysts project a 15–21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for Polycab between FY24 and FY27. Multiple brokerages have set price targets ranging from ₹7,395 to ₹8,550, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Risks and Challenges for Polycab Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Polycab India’s share price by 2025:

Overvaluation Concerns: As of April 24, 2025, Polycab India’s stock is trading at a premium of approximately 151% over its estimated intrinsic value of ₹2,196.95. This significant overvaluation may lead to a potential correction if market sentiment shifts or if the company fails to meet growth expectations. Commodity Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials, particularly copper, have impacted Polycab’s profitability. High copper prices have led to inventory adjustments and affected sales, posing a risk to the company’s margins and earnings stability. Slowdown in Wires Business: Polycab reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit due to a slowdown in its high-margin wires business, attributed to excess supply. This deceleration in a core segment could hinder overall revenue growth. Demand Weakness in FMEG Segment: The Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment, including products like fans and switches, is experiencing demand softness in consumer markets. Continued weakness in this segment could affect Polycab’s diversification efforts and revenue streams. Macroeconomic and Capex Spending Risks: A deceleration in government and private capital expenditure (capex) spending poses a risk to Polycab’s growth, especially in infrastructure-related projects. Reduced investments in these areas could limit company product and service opportunities.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025