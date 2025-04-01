Share Market Update – Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025:- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is a key player in the metal recycling industry, specializing in lead and non-ferrous metals. The company’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like rising demand for recycled metals, government policies on sustainable practices, and its ability to expand production capacity. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price on NSE as of 1 April 2025 is 644.40 INR.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 635.05

High: 670.35

Low: 630.10

Mkt cap: 1.81KCr

P/E ratio: 31.79

Div yield: 0.39%

52-wk high: 1,190.00

52-wk low: 289.75

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Chart

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target Years Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 January – Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 February – Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 March – Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 April ₹700 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 May ₹750 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 June ₹800 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 July ₹850 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 August ₹900 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 September ₹950 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1000 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1100 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1200

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 40.59%

FII: 2.83%

DII: 5.05%

Public: 51.53%

Key Factors Affecting Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price Growth

Demand for Recycled Metals – As a major player in lead and aluminum recycling, rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials can drive revenue growth.

Government Policies & Regulations – Supportive policies on recycling and environmental sustainability could benefit the company, while strict regulations could pose challenges.

Raw Material Prices & Availability – Fluctuations in the cost and supply of raw materials, like used batteries and scrap metals, can impact production costs and profit margins.

Expansion & Capacity Utilization – Increasing production capacity and efficient utilization of existing plants will play a key role in revenue and profitability.

Global & Domestic Market Trends – Growth in the automobile, electronics, and renewable energy sectors, which require recycled metals, can boost the company’s performance and stock value.

Risks and Challenges for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – The cost of scrap metals and used batteries fluctuates due to supply chain issues, affecting production costs and profit margins.

Regulatory & Environmental Compliance – Strict environmental laws and evolving government policies on waste management and recycling could increase operational costs.

Competition in the Industry – The company faces competition from both domestic and international recycling firms, which can impact market share and profitability.

Global Economic Conditions – Economic slowdowns, trade restrictions, or geopolitical issues can reduce demand for recycled metals, affecting revenue growth.

Technology & Innovation Risks – Adapting to new recycling technologies and maintaining efficiency improvements are crucial for staying competitive in the market.

