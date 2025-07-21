Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹386?

Power Grid Corporation of India, India’s premier power transmission company, is currently trading around ₹296. After witnessing a sharp rally earlier this year, the stock has entered a consolidation phase. Investors now want to know — can Power Grid hit ₹360 or even ₹386 by 2025? Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, targets, and expert insights.

About Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation is a central PSU under the Ministry of Power and operates India’s largest power transmission network.

Current Price: ₹296 (NSE: POWERGRID)

Market Cap: Over ₹2 lakh crore

52-Week Range: ₹191.35 – ₹366

Dividend Yield: ~3% (steady dividends)

Strengths: Monopoly in transmission, robust infrastructure, backed by government reforms in power & infrastructure

Power Grid Technical Analysis (As of July 21, 2025)

Indicator Status 50-Day Moving Avg ₹285 (Support) 200-Day Moving Avg ₹258 (Strong Support) RSI (14 Day) 50 (Neutral) MACD Weak Bearish Crossover Trend Medium-term Bullish, Short-term Neutral

Current Support: ₹293 – ₹294

Next Key Support: ₹284 – ₹285

Immediate Resistance: ₹297 – ₹301

Breakout Zone: ₹301+ for bullish momentum

Support & Resistance Levels

Level Type Price Levels Support ₹293 – ₹294, then ₹285 Resistance ₹301, ₹325, ₹360 Power Grid Share Price Target 2025

Period Target Range Upside from ₹294 Short-Term ₹301 – ₹325 +2% to +10% Medium-Term ₹325 – ₹360 +10% to +22% Long-Term (2025) ₹360 – ₹386 +22% to +31% Analyst Projections

Consensus Target: ₹322 – ₹325

Upper Target: ₹386 (Long-term bullish projections)

Recommended Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹294 – ₹295 (near current price)

Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹301

Targets: ₹325 → ₹360 → ₹386

Stop-Loss: ₹285

Key Risks to Watch

Sustained weakness below ₹285 could push the stock to ₹275

Regulatory or policy risks in the power sector

Macroeconomic slowdowns affecting infrastructure spending

Summary

Factor Details CMP ₹296 Support Zone ₹293 – ₹285 Resistance ₹301 → ₹325 2025 Target ₹360 – ₹386 Technical View Neutral Short-Term, Bullish Medium-Term Risk Level Moderate

Power Grid remains a fundamentally strong stock with a moderate to bullish outlook for 2025. A breakout above ₹301 could lead the stock toward ₹325 in the medium term, with potential to reach ₹360 – ₹386 by 2025.