Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹386?
Power Grid Corporation of India, India’s premier power transmission company, is currently trading around ₹296. After witnessing a sharp rally earlier this year, the stock has entered a consolidation phase. Investors now want to know — can Power Grid hit ₹360 or even ₹386 by 2025? Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, targets, and expert insights.
About Power Grid Corporation of India
Power Grid Corporation is a central PSU under the Ministry of Power and operates India’s largest power transmission network.
-
Current Price: ₹296 (NSE: POWERGRID)
-
Market Cap: Over ₹2 lakh crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹191.35 – ₹366
-
Dividend Yield: ~3% (steady dividends)
-
Strengths: Monopoly in transmission, robust infrastructure, backed by government reforms in power & infrastructure
Power Grid Technical Analysis (As of July 21, 2025)
|Indicator
|Status
|50-Day Moving Avg
|₹285 (Support)
|200-Day Moving Avg
|₹258 (Strong Support)
|RSI (14 Day)
|50 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Weak Bearish Crossover
|Trend
|Medium-term Bullish, Short-term Neutral
-
Current Support: ₹293 – ₹294
-
Next Key Support: ₹284 – ₹285
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹297 – ₹301
-
Breakout Zone: ₹301+ for bullish momentum
Support & Resistance Levels
|Level Type
|Price Levels
|Support
|₹293 – ₹294, then ₹285
|Resistance
|₹301, ₹325, ₹360
|Period
|Target Range
|Upside from ₹294
|Short-Term
|₹301 – ₹325
|+2% to +10%
|Medium-Term
|₹325 – ₹360
|+10% to +22%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹360 – ₹386
|+22% to +31%
-
Consensus Target: ₹322 – ₹325
-
Upper Target: ₹386 (Long-term bullish projections)
Recommended Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹294 – ₹295 (near current price)
-
Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹301
-
Targets: ₹325 → ₹360 → ₹386
-
Stop-Loss: ₹285
Key Risks to Watch
-
Sustained weakness below ₹285 could push the stock to ₹275
-
Regulatory or policy risks in the power sector
-
Macroeconomic slowdowns affecting infrastructure spending
Summary
|Factor
|Details
|CMP
|₹296
|Support Zone
|₹293 – ₹285
|Resistance
|₹301 → ₹325
|2025 Target
|₹360 – ₹386
|Technical View
|Neutral Short-Term, Bullish Medium-Term
|Risk Level
|Moderate
Power Grid remains a fundamentally strong stock with a moderate to bullish outlook for 2025. A breakout above ₹301 could lead the stock toward ₹325 in the medium term, with potential to reach ₹360 – ₹386 by 2025.