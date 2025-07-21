Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹386?

Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹386?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Power Grid Corporation of India, India’s premier power transmission company, is currently trading around ₹296. After witnessing a sharp rally earlier this year, the stock has entered a consolidation phase. Investors now want to know — can Power Grid hit ₹360 or even ₹386 by 2025? Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, targets, and expert insights.

About Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation is a central PSU under the Ministry of Power and operates India’s largest power transmission network.

  • Current Price: ₹296 (NSE: POWERGRID)

  • Market Cap: Over ₹2 lakh crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹191.35 – ₹366

  • Dividend Yield: ~3% (steady dividends)

  • Strengths: Monopoly in transmission, robust infrastructure, backed by government reforms in power & infrastructure

Power Grid Share Price Chart

Power Grid Technical Analysis (As of July 21, 2025)

Indicator Status
50-Day Moving Avg ₹285 (Support)
200-Day Moving Avg ₹258 (Strong Support)
RSI (14 Day) 50 (Neutral)
MACD Weak Bearish Crossover
Trend Medium-term Bullish, Short-term Neutral

  • Current Support: ₹293 – ₹294

  • Next Key Support: ₹284 – ₹285

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹297 – ₹301

  • Breakout Zone: ₹301+ for bullish momentum

Support & Resistance Levels

Level Type Price Levels
Support ₹293 – ₹294, then ₹285
Resistance ₹301, ₹325, ₹360
Period Target Range Upside from ₹294
Short-Term ₹301 – ₹325 +2% to +10%
Medium-Term ₹325 – ₹360 +10% to +22%
Long-Term (2025) ₹360 – ₹386 +22% to +31%

  • Consensus Target: ₹322 – ₹325

  • Upper Target: ₹386 (Long-term bullish projections)

Recommended Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹294 – ₹295 (near current price)

  • Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹301

  • Targets: ₹325 → ₹360 → ₹386

  • Stop-Loss: ₹285

Key Risks to Watch

  • Sustained weakness below ₹285 could push the stock to ₹275

  • Regulatory or policy risks in the power sector

  • Macroeconomic slowdowns affecting infrastructure spending

Summary

Factor Details
CMP ₹296
Support Zone ₹293 – ₹285
Resistance ₹301 → ₹325
2025 Target ₹360 – ₹386
Technical View Neutral Short-Term, Bullish Medium-Term
Risk Level Moderate

Power Grid remains a fundamentally strong stock with a moderate to bullish outlook for 2025. A breakout above ₹301 could lead the stock toward ₹325 in the medium term, with potential to reach ₹360 – ₹386 by 2025.

Similar Posts

Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025:-  Federal Bank is a well-established private sector bank in India, known for its strong retail and SME banking presence. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by factors like steady loan growth, improved asset quality, and a rising focus on digital banking services. The bank’s strategic expansion…

Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Fuel Further Upside?

Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Fuel Further Upside?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER) is trading around ₹584.80, down slightly (-0.53%) today. Technical setups are mixed: moving averages remain bullish—but oscillators show caution. If the stock consolidates above ₹555–₹563, it may resume its uptrend toward ₹650–₹700 by late 2025. 1. Market Snapshot (Today’s Data) Price: ₹584.80 (–₹3.10, –0.53%) 52‑Week Range: ₹432 – ₹752.90 Volume: ~2.5…

Walmart Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Walmart Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Walmart Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Walmart is one of the largest retail companies in the world, known for its strong market position and consistent performance. The Walmart stock price looks positive due to its expanding e-commerce business and customer-focused services. The company’s efforts to improve digital shopping, along with its wide product range and affordable…

IFCI Share Price Target

IFCI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials Statement

ByAnkita Vasishtha

IFCI Ltd (Industrial Finance Corporation of India) is a well-established financial institution in India, founded in 1948. It was the first developed financial institution in the country, aimed at supporting the industrial sector by providing long-term finance. IFCI plays a crucial role in promoting various industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, and services, by offering loans, equity…

P&G Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – P&G Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

P&G Stock Price Prediction 2025:- P&G (Procter & Gamble) is a globally recognized company known for its quality consumer products. The stock price prediction for 2025 looks positive, driven by consistent demand for daily essentials, innovative product launches, and strong brand loyalty. The company’s focus on sustainability and digital transformation may further support growth. P&G…

Zen Technologies Share Price Target

Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Zen Technologies Limited Overview

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1993, and it specializes in the design, development and manufacture of next-generation Combat Training Solutions to train the Defence & Security Forces across the globe and Counter UAV Solutions for the protection of borders, sensitive structures, establishments, etc. It has a global presence with its corporate office…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *