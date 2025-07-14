Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Power Up from Current Levels?

Current Price: ₹298.95 (NSE: POWERGRID)

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been one of the most stable picks in the Indian power sector. As the stock trades around ₹295, many investors are wondering if this is the right level to enter for 2025 gains. Here’s the latest technical analysis, key support/resistance, and share price targets for Power Grid.

Company Overview: Powering India’s Growth

Power Grid Corporation is a state-owned electric utility company, playing a key role in power transmission across India.

Market Cap: ₹2.78 lakh crore

P/E Ratio: ~18.24

Dividend Yield: ~3%

52-Week Range: ₹247.50 – ₹366.20

The company’s strong fundamentals and steady dividend payout make it attractive for long-term investors.

Current Technical Overview

Indicator Value Signal 50-Day Moving Average ₹298.50 Bullish 200-Day Moving Average ₹293.60 Strong Support RSI (14) 52.9 Neutral MACD Positive Buy Signal

Sentiment: Overall technical sentiment is Strong Buy across short to medium-term indicators.

Support and Resistance Levels

Immediate Support: ₹293.27 – ₹296.25

Key Resistance: ₹300.60 – ₹304.10

Next Major Resistance: ₹311.25

If Power Grid crosses ₹304, the stock could build momentum for a stronger rally.

Power Grid Share Price Target 2025

Technical-Based Targets

Short-Term Target: ₹311 – ₹320

Mid-Term Potential: ₹324 – ₹330

Analyst-Based Targets

Trendlyne Average Target: ₹359.40 (~20% Upside)

TradingView Average Forecast: ₹324.27

JM Financial Estimate: ₹353

These targets suggest a potential 7% to 20% upside from current levels.

Trading Strategy

A breakout above ₹304 could trigger a rally towards ₹320+.

Investors should monitor the ₹293 support level ; a breakdown could pull the stock towards ₹283 .

For risk-managed entries, buying around ₹293–₹296 with a target of ₹320+ could be considered.

Risks and Challenges

Policy changes or regulatory hurdles in the power transmission sector.

Economic factors like inflation and interest rates.

Any delays in capex or grid expansion projects.

Summary Table