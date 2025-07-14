Power Grid Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Power Up from Current Levels?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹298.95 (NSE: POWERGRID)

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been one of the most stable picks in the Indian power sector. As the stock trades around ₹295, many investors are wondering if this is the right level to enter for 2025 gains. Here’s the latest technical analysis, key support/resistance, and share price targets for Power Grid.

Power Grid Share Price Chart

Company Overview: Powering India’s Growth

Power Grid Corporation is a state-owned electric utility company, playing a key role in power transmission across India.

  • Market Cap: ₹2.78 lakh crore

  • P/E Ratio: ~18.24

  • Dividend Yield: ~3%

  • 52-Week Range: ₹247.50 – ₹366.20

The company’s strong fundamentals and steady dividend payout make it attractive for long-term investors.

Current Technical Overview

Indicator Value Signal
50-Day Moving Average ₹298.50 Bullish
200-Day Moving Average ₹293.60 Strong Support
RSI (14) 52.9 Neutral
MACD Positive Buy Signal

Sentiment: Overall technical sentiment is Strong Buy across short to medium-term indicators.

Support and Resistance Levels

  • Immediate Support: ₹293.27 – ₹296.25

  • Key Resistance: ₹300.60 – ₹304.10

  • Next Major Resistance: ₹311.25

If Power Grid crosses ₹304, the stock could build momentum for a stronger rally.

Power Grid Share Price Target 2025

Technical-Based Targets

  • Short-Term Target: ₹311 – ₹320

  • Mid-Term Potential: ₹324 – ₹330

Analyst-Based Targets

  • Trendlyne Average Target: ₹359.40 (~20% Upside)

  • TradingView Average Forecast: ₹324.27

  • JM Financial Estimate: ₹353

These targets suggest a potential 7% to 20% upside from current levels.

Trading Strategy

  • A breakout above ₹304 could trigger a rally towards ₹320+.

  • Investors should monitor the ₹293 support level; a breakdown could pull the stock towards ₹283.

  • For risk-managed entries, buying around ₹293–₹296 with a target of ₹320+ could be considered.

Risks and Challenges

  • Policy changes or regulatory hurdles in the power transmission sector.

  • Economic factors like inflation and interest rates.

  • Any delays in capex or grid expansion projects.

Summary Table

Metric Value
Current Price ₹298.60
Short-Term Target ₹311 – ₹320
Analyst Target Range ₹324 – ₹359
Key Support ₹293 – ₹296
Key Resistance ₹304 – ₹311
2025 Upside Potential 7% – 20%

