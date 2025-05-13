Power Grid Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) is one of India’s largest and most important power transmission companies. It operates a vast network of transmission lines, ensuring the efficient distribution of electricity across the country. Established in 1989, the company is a key player in India’s energy infrastructure, handling the majority of the country’s interstate and interregional power transmission. Power Grid is also involved in consulting, telecommunication, and smart grid projects. Power Grid Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 309.90 INR. Here will provide more details on Power Grid Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹304.05

High Price: ₹311.10

Low Price: ₹304.05

Previous Close: ₹299.30

Volume: 7,145,884

Value (Lacs): 22,084.35

P/E ratio: 18.54

Div yield: 3.39%

52-wk high: ₹366.25

52-wk low: ₹247.30

Mkt cap: ₹287,435Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Power Grid Share Price Chart

Power Grid Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Power Grid Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹370 2026 ₹400 2027 ₹425 2028 ₹450 2029 ₹475 2030 ₹500

Power Grid Share Price Target 2025

Power Grid share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹370. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Power Grid’s share price target for 2025:

Investment in Renewable Energy : Power Grid’s strategic focus on integrating renewable energy sources into the national grid is essential for its growth. As India aims to increase its renewable energy capacity, Power Grid’s involvement in developing transmission lines for solar and wind energy projects will be critical to boosting its revenues and market position.

Regulatory Support and Tariff Adjustments : Changes in regulatory frameworks and favorable tariff adjustments can significantly impact Power Grid’s profitability. If the government continues to support infrastructure investments and allows for reasonable returns on capital, it will provide a conducive environment for the company’s growth.

Technological Advancements: Embracing new technologies in transmission systems, such as smart grids and automation, can enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. By investing in modern technologies, Power Grid can improve service reliability, attract more customers, and increase its market share, thereby positively influencing its share price in 2025.

Power Grid Share Price Target 2030

Power Grid share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹500. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Power Grid’s share price target for 2030:

Expansion of Transmission Infrastructure : As India aims to achieve energy security and reduce transmission losses, Power Grid’s ongoing expansion and upgrade of its transmission infrastructure will play a crucial role. Projects that enhance connectivity between regions and support the integration of renewable energy sources will be pivotal in driving growth and increasing share value by 2030.

Government Policy and Energy Transition Initiatives : Supportive government policies and initiatives focusing on energy transition, such as the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of charging infrastructure, will positively impact Power Grid. By aligning its projects with national priorities, the company can capitalize on emerging opportunities, enhancing its growth prospects and share price.

Investment in Smart Grid Technologies: Investing in smart grid technologies and digital solutions will enable Power Grid to optimize operations and improve efficiency. By implementing advanced metering infrastructure and enhancing data analytics capabilities, the company can reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction, contributing to sustained growth and a favorable share price trajectory by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Promoters: 51.34%

Foreign Institutions: 26.78%

Domestic Institutions: 18.35%

Retail And Others: 3.53%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 458.43B 0.53% Operating expense 177.70B -0.81% Net income 155.73B 0.99% Net profit margin 33.97 0.47% Earnings per share 17.25 4.64% EBITDA 402.17B 0.10% Effective tax rate 15.88% —

Read Also:- South Indian Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update