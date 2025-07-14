Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Power Higher?

Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Power Higher?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹1,105.00 (NSE: PREMIERENE) (As of July 11, 2025)

Premier Energies Ltd trades within ₹1,072 – ₹1,119 daily, comfortably above its 52‑week low of ₹774 and below a high of ₹1,388.

Company Snapshot & Fundamentals

  • Business: Manufactures solar cells/modules, EPC for solar projects, EV products

  • Market Cap: ~₹49,500 Crore

  • P/E Ratio (TTM): ~42.8× vs sector ~43.8×

  • Dividend Yield: ~0.05%

  • D/E Ratio: ~0.69
    (As of June 30, 2025)

Premier Energies Share Price Chart

Technical Indicators at a Glance

  • Investing.com & TradingView Ratings: Daily, weekly & monthly ratings show Strong Buy across most indicators

  • Moving Averages (MA5–MA200): All buy signals; confirmed strong technical momentum

  • Key Indicators: RSI ~59.7 (mildly bullish), MACD positive, ADX strong, CCI neutral—suggesting continued upward potential

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones:

    • ₹1,084.40 (accumulated volume support)

    • ₹1,047.63 (longer-term support)
      (Stop-loss region ~₹1,062–₹1,084)

  • Resistance Areas:

    • ₹1,115.80 (recent volume resistance)

    • ₹1,128 – ₹1,146 (Fibonacci levels)

    • Upper channel: ₹1,264–₹1,320 (target zone via broker consensus)

Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025

Forecast Source Target Upside from ₹1,105
Technical Outlook ₹1,146 – ₹1,264 (short-to-medium term) +4% – +14%
Broker / Analyst Consensus ₹1,320 (ICICI Securities) ~+19%
Trendlyne Avg Target ₹1,320 ~+19.5%
TipRanks Estimate ₹816.50 (bearish) –27.6%

Interpretation & Strategy

  • Current technical positioning is bullish, supported by strong buy signals and positive momentum.

  • A break above ₹1,128–₹1,146 could pave the way toward ₹1,264 or ₹1,320.

  • Conservative traders may consider entry near ₹1,084 with stop-loss sub-₹1,062.

  • Sideways consolidation around ₹1,105–₹1,115 could offer swing trade possibilities with stops near support.

Risks & Watchpoints

  • Elevated valuation multiples relative to peers.

  • Low dividend yield and thin profit margins suggest limited cushion.

  • Global solar demand risks or policy changes could impact sentiment.

  • Analyst divergence (TipRanks bearish vs ICICI bullish) warrants caution.

Summary Table

Metric Value / Outlook
Current Price ₹1,105.00
Technical Bias Strong Buy
Support ₹1,084 – ₹1,062
Resistance ₹1,115 – ₹1,146
Target Range ₹1,146 – ₹1,264 (technical)
Analyst Target ₹1,320
Upside Potential ~4% – 19%
Risks Valuation premium, negative analyst divergence

