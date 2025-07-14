Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Power Higher?
Current Price: ₹1,105.00 (NSE: PREMIERENE) (As of July 11, 2025)
Premier Energies Ltd trades within ₹1,072 – ₹1,119 daily, comfortably above its 52‑week low of ₹774 and below a high of ₹1,388.
Company Snapshot & Fundamentals
-
Business: Manufactures solar cells/modules, EPC for solar projects, EV products
-
Market Cap: ~₹49,500 Crore
-
P/E Ratio (TTM): ~42.8× vs sector ~43.8×
-
Dividend Yield: ~0.05%
-
D/E Ratio: ~0.69
(As of June 30, 2025)
Technical Indicators at a Glance
-
Investing.com & TradingView Ratings: Daily, weekly & monthly ratings show Strong Buy across most indicators
-
Moving Averages (MA5–MA200): All buy signals; confirmed strong technical momentum
-
Key Indicators: RSI ~59.7 (mildly bullish), MACD positive, ADX strong, CCI neutral—suggesting continued upward potential
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zones:
-
₹1,084.40 (accumulated volume support)
-
₹1,047.63 (longer-term support)
(Stop-loss region ~₹1,062–₹1,084)
-
-
Resistance Areas:
-
₹1,115.80 (recent volume resistance)
-
₹1,128 – ₹1,146 (Fibonacci levels)
-
Upper channel: ₹1,264–₹1,320 (target zone via broker consensus)
-
Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025
|Forecast Source
|Target
|Upside from ₹1,105
|Technical Outlook
|₹1,146 – ₹1,264 (short-to-medium term)
|+4% – +14%
|Broker / Analyst Consensus
|₹1,320 (ICICI Securities)
|~+19%
|Trendlyne Avg Target
|₹1,320
|~+19.5%
|TipRanks Estimate
|₹816.50 (bearish)
|–27.6%
Interpretation & Strategy
-
Current technical positioning is bullish, supported by strong buy signals and positive momentum.
-
A break above ₹1,128–₹1,146 could pave the way toward ₹1,264 or ₹1,320.
-
Conservative traders may consider entry near ₹1,084 with stop-loss sub-₹1,062.
-
Sideways consolidation around ₹1,105–₹1,115 could offer swing trade possibilities with stops near support.
Risks & Watchpoints
-
Elevated valuation multiples relative to peers.
-
Low dividend yield and thin profit margins suggest limited cushion.
-
Global solar demand risks or policy changes could impact sentiment.
-
Analyst divergence (TipRanks bearish vs ICICI bullish) warrants caution.
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value / Outlook
|Current Price
|₹1,105.00
|Technical Bias
|Strong Buy
|Support
|₹1,084 – ₹1,062
|Resistance
|₹1,115 – ₹1,146
|Target Range
|₹1,146 – ₹1,264 (technical)
|Analyst Target
|₹1,320
|Upside Potential
|~4% – 19%
|Risks
|Valuation premium, negative analyst divergence