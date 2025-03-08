Pricol Share Price Target 2025:- Pricol is a well-known auto component manufacturer, and its stock price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like demand in the automobile industry, technological advancements, and cost management. The company’s focus on innovation, expansion into electric vehicle components, and strong partnerships with automakers could drive growth. Pricol Share Price on NSE as of 8 March 2025 is 426.35 INR.

Pricol Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 428.40

High: 433.95

Low: 425.60

Mkt cap: 5.20KCr

P/E ratio: 29.93

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 598.80

52-wk low: 330.05

Pricol Share Price Chart

Pricol Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Pricol Share Price Target Years Pricol Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Pricol Share Price Target 2025 January – Pricol Share Price Target 2025 February – Pricol Share Price Target 2025 March ₹450 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 April ₹470 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 May ₹490 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 August ₹540 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 September ₹550 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 October ₹570 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590 Pricol Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Pricol Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 38.51%

FII: 15.88%

DII: 16.39%

Public: 29.22%

Key Factors Affecting Pricol Share Price Growth

Automobile Industry Demand – Pricol’s growth depends on the demand for auto components, driven by the expansion of the automobile sector, especially in electric and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Technological Advancements – The company’s focus on innovation, R&D, and smart vehicle solutions can help it stay ahead in the competitive auto component market.

Export Market Growth – Increasing global presence and partnerships with international automotive brands can boost revenue and stock performance.

Government Policies & EV Push – Supportive policies for electric vehicles (EVs) and localization of auto parts manufacturing can create growth opportunities for Pricol.

Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Management – Efficient handling of raw material prices and supply chain disruptions will be crucial for profitability and stock price stability in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Pricol Share Price

Market Competition – Pricol faces strong competition from domestic and international auto component manufacturers, which may impact its market share and profitability.

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials like metals and electronic components can increase production costs and reduce margins.

Dependence on Automobile Industry – Any slowdown in the automobile sector, including lower vehicle sales, can directly affect Pricol’s revenue and stock performance.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Global supply chain issues, semiconductor shortages, or logistical challenges may affect the company’s ability to meet demand on time.

Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government policies, emission norms, or trade regulations can impact the company’s operations and growth prospects.

