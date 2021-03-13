Prithvi Exchange and ASM Technologies share prices are under Focus as they trade Ex-Dividend Today

The share prices of Prithvi Exchange (India) and ASM Technologies will be closely watched on Monday, February 24, as they both trade ex-dividend. The record date for assessing whether members are entitled to receive dividends was established on February 24, 2025. According to the February 24 record date, investors who acquired shares in these firms the day before the record date will be added to the list of shareholders eligible for dividend payments under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend Payout Specifics:

ASM Technologies: At its meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, to evaluate and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 2024, the ASM Technologies Board authorized and issued an interim dividend.

The firm has announced an interim dividend of ₹1/- per equity share (10% of the face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for fiscal year 2024-2025. According to an ASM Technologies announcement, the dividend will be paid on or before March 11, 2025. ASM Technologies has set Monday, February 24, 2025, as the record date for the interim dividend issued for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Prithvi Exchange (India):- The Prithvi Exchange Board of Directors met on Friday, February 14, 2025, and considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 2024, as well as an interim dividend of 10% per share for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Prithvi Exchange issued an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up. The Prithvi Exchange (India) has set Monday, February 24, 2025, as the ‘ record date’ for determining the right of company members to receive the dividend.