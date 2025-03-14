Prosecutors in Singapore Claim that the US Servers Fraud Case Includes $390 Million in Transactions

On Thursday, prosecutors from Singapore informed a court that $390 million in transactions are involved in a case where Singapore-based companies are alleged to have deceitfully supplied Malaysia with U.S. servers.

Three persons are accused of deceiving Dell and Super Micro by stating incorrectly where the servers will be used. Singaporean media have connected the matter to the potential transfer of Nvidia’s AI processors to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company.

After DeepSeek’s AI model’s performance shocked the IT world in January, the US is considering whether the company has been utilizing prohibited U.S. processors. According to Singaporean officials, the servers may have contained Nvidia processors. However, they did not specify if the chips were the expensive semiconductors governed by export restrictions from the United States.

Last week, when questioned about the connection to DeepSeek, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam stated that he did not wish to speculate. The accused are Chinese national Li Ming, 51, and Singaporeans Aaron Woon, 41, and Alan Wei, 49. On Thursday, prosecutors stated their belief that Woon received a million-dollar bonus while Wei paid himself profits totaling tens of millions of dollars.

When questioned about the accusations, Wei’s attorney, Shashi Nathan, stated that he wants prosecutors to provide evidence of the worth of Wei’s purportedly illegal transactions. Woon’s attorney did not immediately answer a request for comment, while Li’s attorney declined to comment.

This case is a component of a more considerable police investigation in Singapore that involves 22 people and businesses suspected of making fraudulent statements. Another six were taken into custody. Police are looking into whether additional vendors are involved in cases similar to this one, prosecutors said Thursday. Malaysia is also looking into any violations of its laws. On May 2, the guys will make another court appearance.