Share Market Update – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025:- Prostarm Info Systems Limited, founded in 2008 and based in Navi Mumbai, makes reliable power backup solutions like UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, stabilisers, and rooftop solar systems. With three ISO-certified factories in Maharashtra and a network of 22 branches and two storage hubs across 17 states, the company serves over 700 clients in sectors such as banking, healthcare, railways, defence, and renewable energy. In FY 2024, Prostarm earned ₹258 crore in revenue and ₹22.8 crore in net profit, growing from the previous year, and its IPO in June 2025 listed at a premium of nearly 20%—signaling strong investor confidence. Prostarm Info Systems Share Price on NSE as of 21 June 2025 is 131.90 INR.

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 121.91

High: 135.63

Low: 117.80

Mkt cap: 771.66Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 135.63

52-wk low: 108.00

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Chart

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target Years Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 January – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 February – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 March – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 April – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 May – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 June ₹135 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 July ₹138 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 August ₹141 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 September ₹144 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 October ₹147 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 November ₹150 Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025 December ₹153

Prostarm Info Systems Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.82%

FII: 4.92%

DII: 5.29%

Public: 16.97%

Key Factors Affecting Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Prostarm Info Systems’ share price target heading into 2025:

1. Customer Concentration Risk

Over 40–70% of annual revenue comes from the top 10 clients, including government and BFSI organizations. If any major client reduces orders, delays payments, or switches suppliers, it could significantly hurt revenue and profitability.

2. Working Capital Constraints

The company’s capital-light model supports growth, but high receivables and inventory levels may strain liquidity. If prolonged, these working-capital demands could impact operating cash flow and limit investment flexibility.

3. Dependence on Key Suppliers for Raw Materials

Prostarm relies on several specialized suppliers for electronic components and battery cells. Any supply disruptions, price spikes, or quality issues could delay production or erode margins.

4. Intense Competition & Evolving Technology

The power-solutions space—like UPS, inverters, and lithium-ion systems—is highly competitive and fast-changing. To stay relevant, Prostarm must continuously innovate; failing to do so could result in market share loss or price pressures.

5. Single-State Manufacturing & Regulatory Exposure

All three of Prostarm’s manufacturing facilities are located in Maharashtra. This geographic concentration makes the company vulnerable to region-specific risks—such as power cuts, local regulations, or logistical hiccups—that could disrupt operations.

