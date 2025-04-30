Share Market Update – Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025

Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​Quest Laboratories Limited, established in 1998 and headquartered in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacturing of a wide range of formulations. Their product portfolio includes antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These products are available in various forms such as tablets, capsules, ampoules, injection vials, oral powders (ORS), liquid orals, dry syrups, and ointments. The company holds certifications like WHO Schedule M GMP, GLP, ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and ISO 9001:2015, reflecting its commitment to quality standards. Quest Laboratories Share Price on BOM as of 30 April 2025 is 112.00 INR.

Quest Laboratories Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 111.50

High: 114.40

Low: 111.00

Mkt cap: 183Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 196.80

52-wk low: 10

Quest Laboratories Share Price Chart

Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Quest Laboratories Share Price Target Years Quest Laboratories Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 January – Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 February – Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 March – Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 April ₹115 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 May ₹130 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 June ₹140 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 July ₹150 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 August ₹160 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 September ₹170 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 October ₹180 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 November ₹190 Quest Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

Quest Laboratories Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65.83%

FII: 4.6%

DII: 0.18%

Public: 29.4%

Key Factors Affecting Quest Laboratories Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Quest Laboratories Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Robust Revenue Growth: Quest Laboratories has demonstrated significant revenue growth, with total operating revenues increasing from ₹61.64 crore in FY2023 to ₹82.56 crore in FY2024, marking a 33.8% year-over-year growth. This upward trend indicates strong market demand and effective business strategies. Diversified Product Portfolio: The company manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations, including antibiotics, antimalarials, anti-inflammatories, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, and antidepressants. This diversification allows Quest Laboratories to cater to various therapeutic segments, reducing dependency on a single product line. Operational Efficiency: Quest Laboratories has shown improvements in operational efficiency, with inventory days increasing from 36 in FY2023 to 60 in FY2024, and receivable days decreasing from 124 to 96 in the same period. These changes suggest better inventory management and faster collection cycles, contributing to improved cash flows. Strong Return Ratios: The company has reported impressive return ratios, with Return on Equity (ROE) at 46.15% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 57.48% in FY2024. These figures reflect efficient utilization of capital and profitability, which are attractive indicators for investors. Recent IPO and Market Presence: Quest Laboratories’ successful IPO in May 2024, with a listing on the NSE SME platform, has enhanced its visibility and access to capital markets. The IPO was priced at ₹97 per share, and the stock has shown positive movement since listing, indicating investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Quest Laboratories Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Quest Laboratories Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:​

Regulatory Changes and Compliance Risks: The pharmaceutical industry is subject to stringent regulations. Any changes in drug approval processes, quality standards, or compliance requirements can affect Quest Laboratories’ operations and profitability.​ Market Competition: The company faces intense competition from both domestic and international pharmaceutical manufacturers. Competitive pressures can lead to pricing challenges and impact market share.​ Supply Chain Disruptions: Dependence on suppliers for raw materials and components means that any disruptions—due to geopolitical tensions, pandemics, or logistical issues—can hinder production and affect revenue.​ Economic Fluctuations: Economic downturns can lead to reduced healthcare spending, affecting the demand for pharmaceutical products. Inflation and currency volatility can also impact costs and margins.​ Research and Development Challenges: While innovation is crucial, R&D activities are costly and time-consuming. There’s always a risk that new products may not achieve commercial success, affecting the company’s growth prospects.

