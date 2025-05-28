Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, India, established in 2003. Its primary role is implementing and executing railway infrastructure projects across the country. These projects include constructing new railway lines and bridges, electrifying rail systems, and modernizing them to improve connectivity and efficiency. Rail Vikas Nigam’s Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 415.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 413.95

High: 421.00

Low: 407.50

Mkt cap: 86.60KCr

P/E ratio: 67.48

Div yield: 0.51%

52-wk high: 647.00

52-wk low: 305.00

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Chart

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹650 2026 ₹818 2027 ₹1105 2028 ₹1307 2029 ₹1510 2030 ₹1692

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Target 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹650. Here are 3 risks and challenges that could affect Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price target in 2025:

Dependence on Government Projects

A large portion of RVNL’s business comes from government railway projects. Any delays in government approvals, budget constraints, or reduced allocation of funds can slow down new projects, negatively impacting the company’s revenues and share price.

Project Execution Delays

The complexity of large infrastructure projects often leads to delays due to factors like land acquisition issues, regulatory hurdles, or environmental clearances. Prolonged delays could increase costs and reduce profitability, posing a challenge to RVNL’s growth prospects.

Competition and Privatization

With growing competition from private companies in the infrastructure sector, RVNL may face pressure in securing contracts and maintaining its market share. Additionally, any unfavorable changes in government policies regarding privatization could introduce challenges to RVNL’s business operations, affecting its share price performance.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Target 2030

Rail Vikas Nigam share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1885. Here are 3 risks and challenges that could affect Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption

By 2030, advancements in technology may lead to new methods of infrastructure development or transport solutions that could disrupt traditional railway projects. If RVNL does not adapt quickly to these changes, it could lose out on future opportunities, affecting its long-term growth and share price. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance

Stricter environmental regulations or changing policies around sustainable development could pose challenges for RVNL. Compliance with these new standards might increase costs and create delays in project execution, which would impact profitability and its share price. Global Economic Slowdowns

The long-term growth of RVNL is tied to the broader economic environment. Any significant global or domestic economic downturns by 2030 could reduce public and private sector investments in infrastructure, leading to fewer projects, lower revenues, and a negative effect on its share price trajectory.

Shareholding Pattern For Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Promoters: 72.84%

FII: 5.07%

DII: 6.21%

Public: 15.89%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 218.89B 7.93% Operating expense 3.50B 3.64% Net income 15.74B 17.33% Net profit margin 7.19 8.61% Earnings per share 7.55 — EBITDA 13.65B 10.72% Effective tax rate 23.34% —

