RailTel’s share price rises over 9% after getting a work order of ₹25 crore from HPCL

RailTel share price jumps 9% on securing work order worth ₹25 crore from HPCL

ByJammuna

RailTel’s share price increased by over 9% on Monday after an order worth over ₹25 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. RailTel shares rose 9.20% to ₹338.25 on the BSE. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for ₹25,15,24,500/- (without tax), according to a stock market filing on March 23.

RailTel Corporation of India noted that it is a 5-year pricing contract for renewing current MPLS / ILL lines and proposed new connections that may be implemented during the next five years, subject to feasibility confirmation. The order or contract is to be performed between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2030. On March 20, RailTel Corporation of India received a work order from the Ministry of Defence for OFC Laying Work for ₹16,89,38,002 (including tax).

RailTel Dividends:

On March 12, the Board of Directors of RailTel Corporation of India issued a second interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, equal to 10% of paid-up share capital. RailTel’s dividend record date is April 2, 2025, a Wednesday, and the dividend payment date is April 9, 2025.

RailTel Stock Price Statistics:

RailTel’s share price increased by 22.5% in one week and 10% in one month. The small-cap multibagger stock is down 16.5% year-to-date (YTD), while the PSU stock is down 27% in six months. RailTel shares have decreased 6% during the last year. RailTel shares, on the other hand, have generated multi-bagger returns over time. The PSU stock has risen by 240% in two years and 278% in three years. At 9:35 AM, RailTel shares were trading 8.64% higher on the BSE, at ₹336.50 each.

