RAMA Steel Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
Rama Steel Tubes, often known as Rama Steel, is a spectacular participant who excels in the metallic corporation in India. Often known for its outstanding form of metal pipes and tubes, the corporation has an immense marketplace existence and is consistent in building its impression in each area and gradually globally.
The following assessment is a study of this corporation’s overall market analysis, its current share price graph, its financial projections from 2025-2030, its shareholder and investor pattern, annual income statement both graphically and in tabular form. Additionally, some other features are also included.
RAMA Steel Share Price Current Graph
Below is the current graphical representation of the share price of RAMA Steel.
Overview Of RAMA Steel Share Price
Below is an overview of RAMA Steel’s share price –
- Market Cap: ₹1.75KCr
- Open: ₹11.20
- High: ₹11.55
- Low: ₹10.55
- Current Share Price: 15.84
- P/E Ratio:71.56
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: ₹17.55
- 52 Week Low: ₹8.50
RAMA Steel Share Price Target 2025 – 2030
Below is the tabular form of financial projections of Rama Steel Share Price from 2025-2030-
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹20
|2026
|₹25
|2027
|₹30
|2028
|₹35
|2029
|₹40
|2030
|₹45
Investor Type And Ratios For RAMA Steel Share Price
The following is the shareholder pattern-
- Promoters: 56.33%
- Retail And Others: 43.62%
- Foreign Institutions: 0.05%
Annual income statement For RAMA Steel Share Price
Below is the annual income statement shown graphically-
The table beneath is the tabular representation of the annual income statement shown below-
|(INR)
|Jun 2024
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|2.18B
|-30.60%
|Operating expense
|106.95M
|-0.95%
|Net income
|63.57M
|-10.11%
|Net profit margin
|2.92
|29.20%
|Earnings per share
|N/A
|N/A
|EBITDA
|120.37M
|-28.80%
|Effective tax rate
|16.32%
|N/A
Key Factors For RAMA Steel Share Price
- Innovation in making techniques and product development.
- Strategic partnerships and collaborations.
- Habituating to convert market fluctuations and customer selections.
- Financial performance and key metrics.