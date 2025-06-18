Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025:- Ramsons Projects Limited is a small-cap Indian company based in Nagpur, known for its quick growth in the financial services and construction sectors. In FY24, the company showed strong performance in parts of its business—its standalone net profit jumped by 300% in June 2024 and soared 650% in September 2024, even as revenues climbed steadily. Ramsons is also part of the larger Ramsons Group—Central India’s leading sustainable steel producer that uses recycled scrap and eco-friendly methods like coal-free production, earning recognition from the UNDP for energy efficiency. Ramsons Projects Share Price on BOM as of 18 June 2025 is 82.59 INR.

Ramsons Projects Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 82.59

High: 82.59

Low: 77.02

Mkt cap: 24.83Cr

P/E ratio: 9.15

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 98.62

52-wk low:21.50

Ramsons Projects Share Price Chart

Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ramsons Projects Share Price Target Years Ramsons Projects Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 January – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 February – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 March – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 April – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 May – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 June ₹85 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 July ₹87 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 August ₹89 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 September ₹91 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 October ₹93 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 November ₹95 Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025 December ₹100

Ramsons Projects Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 52.91%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0%

Public: 47.06%

Key Factors Affecting Ramsons Projects Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could positively influence Ramsons Projects’ share price target for 2025:

1. Diversified Business Portfolio & Sustainable Steel Production

Ramsons has branched out from steel manufacturing into real estate, agriculture, refractory products, and startup investments. Their use of recycled scrap and green steel—earning recognition from organizations like the UNDP—adds resilience and appeal to environmentally-conscious investors

2. Strong Growth in Profitability

The company has seen impressive spikes in profitability—net profit soared 300% in Q1 FY25 and 650% in Q2 FY25—driven by double-digit sales growth. This trend highlights strong operational leverage and high return potential.

3. Expansion into High-Margin Infrastructure and Real Estate Projects

Ramsons’ real estate arm, focused on eco-friendly buildings in cities like Nagpur, Mumbai, and Pune, provides exposure to higher-margin opportunities. Their use of green steel and eco-cement may differentiate them in sustainable construction projects.

4. Efficient Capital Structure & Low Leverage

With a D/E ratio near zero and minimal debt, Ramsons maintains a strong balance sheet, allowing flexibility for future project financing without excessive financial risk.

5. Positive Market Sentiment & Undervaluation Potential

Despite its modest market cap (~₹22 crore), Ramsons Projects consistently demonstrated earnings growth (~69% CAGR) and robust margins (~250% net margin). This combination suggests it remains an under-appreciated small-cap with value upside.

Risks and Challenges for Ramsons Projects Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Ramsons Projects’ share price target for 2025:

1. Low Liquidity and Small Market Capitalization

Ramsons Projects is a small-cap company with a relatively low market cap and trading volume. This can lead to sharp price fluctuations and make it harder for investors to enter or exit positions easily.

2. Limited Operating History in New Segments

While the company has expanded into real estate, agriculture, and startup investing, it has limited track record in these areas. This adds uncertainty to revenue stability and execution capability in the near term.

3. Dependence on Steel Recycling and Commodity Prices

Although the company focuses on eco-friendly steel from scrap, it remains exposed to global commodity price swings. Any sharp changes in input costs or steel demand may affect margins.

4. Execution Risk in Expansion Projects

Ramsons has several ongoing projects in real estate and green construction. Delays, budget overruns, or low returns from these ventures could strain financials and slow down growth.

5. Limited Analyst Coverage and Public Information

As a lesser-known listed entity, Ramsons receives limited media and analyst attention. This low visibility can delay price discovery and discourage institutional investor interest.

