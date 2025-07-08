RattanIndia Power Share Price Target 2025_ Stellar Technical Signal – Can It Sustain the Rally_

RattanIndia Power Share Price Target 2025: Stellar Technical Signal – Can It Sustain the Rally?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

RattanIndia Power (NSE: RTNPOWER) is trading at ₹16, up nearly 8% today, showing strong bullish technical momentum. Key indicators like RSI (~71), MACD, and ADX are all signaling strength. With pivot-based support clear and moving averages confirming an uptrend, the stock could aim for ₹18–₹19 by late 2025, barring a drop below ₹15.50.

1. Today’s Technical Overview

  • Price: ₹16 (+7.93%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹8.44 – ₹17.95

  • RSI (14): ~71.4 – Overbought but dominant bullishness

  • MACD: +0.17 – Bullish crossover

  • ADX: ~40 – Very strong trend

  • Stochastic: ~58 – Supports continuation

  • Moving Averages (5/10/20/50/100/200): All “Buy” – strong bullish alignment

Rattanindia Power Share Price Chart

Overall: Technicals align strongly: daily, weekly, monthly charts all mark “Strong Buy” on momentum and moving averages.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Support Zones:
    • ₹15.52 – volume-packed support level
    • ₹15.50 – close to recent pivot low

  • Resistance Zones:
    • Near-term: ₹17.11 (Classic R2) & ₹16.51 (Pivot R2)
    • Longer-term: ₹18.00–₹19.00 – next target range if momentum holds

3. Price Target Outlook by End‑2025

  • Base-case: ₹18.00 – aligns with pivot resistance and maintaining current trend

  • Bull-case: ₹19.00 – possible if momentum continues toward 52-week highs

  • Stop-Loss Action: Drop under ₹15.50 invalidates bullish stance; watch for fallback to ₹14.90–₹15.00

4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints

  • Overbought RSI (~71) may cause short-term consolidation

  • Volume & momentum pullback could stall rally

  • Support breach under ₹15.50 invalidates bullish scenario

  • Macro/Power-sector headwinds (regulations, tariffs, fuel prices) may weigh on trend

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Point: ₹16.00–₹16.50 (on minor pullback or consolidation)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹15.45–₹15.50 (just beneath pivot support)

  • Targets: ₹18.00 → ₹19.00 (base and bull scenarios)

Similar Posts

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is a company focused on manufacturing high-quality heat exchangers and refrigeration systems. These products are essential for various industries, including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), industrial cooling, and process engineering. The company is known for its innovation, energy-efficient solutions, and commitment to customer satisfaction. KRN Heat Exchanger Share…

Steel Exchange Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Steel Exchange Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Steel Exchange Share Price Target 2025:- Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), established in 1999 and headquartered near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a prominent steel manufacturer in India. As the flagship company of the Vizag Profiles Group, SEIL specializes in producing thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) rebars under the brand ‘SIMHADRI TMT’. The company operates an integrated steel…

Wanbury Share Price Target

Wanbury Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Wanbury Ltd is a pharmaceutical company known for its focus on producing high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations. The company serves both domestic and international markets, offering products that cater to a variety of therapeutic areas. Wanbury is committed to innovation and affordability, striving to make healthcare accessible to all. Wanbury Share Price on…

Permian Resources Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Permian Resources Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Permian Resources Corporation Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Permian Resources Corporation’s stock price in 2025 will largely depend on oil market trends, production efficiency, and global energy demand. As a key player in the oil and gas sector, the company’s growth may benefit from rising crude prices and increased energy consumption. Permian Resources Corporation Stock Price on…

FCS Share Price Target

FCS Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

FCS Software Solutions Ltd is an Indian IT services company that specializes in providing end-to-end IT solutions, including software development, web and mobile application development, and IT consulting. Established in 1993, FCS has built a strong presence in sectors like banking, insurance, and education. FCS Share Price on NSE as of 15 November 2024 is…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *