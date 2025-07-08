RattanIndia Power Share Price Target 2025_ Stellar Technical Signal – Can It Sustain the Rally_

RattanIndia Power (NSE: RTNPOWER) is trading at ₹16, up nearly 8% today, showing strong bullish technical momentum. Key indicators like RSI (~71), MACD, and ADX are all signaling strength. With pivot-based support clear and moving averages confirming an uptrend, the stock could aim for ₹18–₹19 by late 2025, barring a drop below ₹15.50.

1. Today’s Technical Overview

Price: ₹16 (+7.93%)

52‑Week Range: ₹8.44 – ₹17.95

RSI (14): ~71.4 – Overbought but dominant bullishness

MACD: +0.17 – Bullish crossover

ADX: ~40 – Very strong trend

Stochastic: ~58 – Supports continuation

Moving Averages (5/10/20/50/100/200): All “Buy” – strong bullish alignment

Overall: Technicals align strongly: daily, weekly, monthly charts all mark “Strong Buy” on momentum and moving averages.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Key Support Zones:

• ₹15.52 – volume-packed support level

• ₹15.50 – close to recent pivot low

Resistance Zones:

• Near-term: ₹17.11 (Classic R2) & ₹16.51 (Pivot R2)

• Longer-term: ₹18.00–₹19.00 – next target range if momentum holds

3. Price Target Outlook by End‑2025

Base-case: ₹18.00 – aligns with pivot resistance and maintaining current trend

Bull-case: ₹19.00 – possible if momentum continues toward 52-week highs

Stop-Loss Action: Drop under ₹15.50 invalidates bullish stance; watch for fallback to ₹14.90–₹15.00

4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints

Overbought RSI (~71) may cause short-term consolidation

Volume & momentum pullback could stall rally

Support breach under ₹15.50 invalidates bullish scenario

Macro/Power-sector headwinds (regulations, tariffs, fuel prices) may weigh on trend

5. Suggested Trading Strategy