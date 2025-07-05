Raymond Share Price Target 2025: What’s the Technical Outlook?
Raymond Ltd (NSE: RAYMOND) is currently trading around ₹720. With a recent pullback but neutral-to-bullish technical indicators, the stock could rise toward ₹900–₹1,100 by late 2025—if key support holds and momentum shifts favorably.
1. Current Market Snapshot (July 3, 2025)
-
Price Today: ₹720.20, down ~4.4% after Q4 earnings ₹132.8 cr (-42% YoY)
-
52-Week Range: ₹432.93 – ₹847.28
-
Promoter Holding: ~48.9%, plus 15.6% FII ownership
-
Volatility: High (Beta ~2.0)
2. Technical Indicators: Mixed but Watchable
-
Moving Averages: Slightly below 50-day (
₹736) and 200-day (₹724) MAs, suggesting sideways-to-bullish trend
-
RSI: ~50.5 — neutral zone
-
MACD: Mild bullish bias
-
Stochastics: Oversold region (~21), hinting at potential rebound
-
CCI & ADX: CCI and ADX trends suggest lack of strong directionality but readiness to shift
3. Key Technical Triggers for 2025 Upside
-
Support Zones: ₹706–₹687 offers a strong base (pivot & Camarilla S1 & S2)
-
Resistance Barriers: ₹752–₹781 next hurdles (pivot R1/R2), followed by ₹880–₹1,000 psychological levels
-
Reversal Signal: Oversold stochastics + RSI near neutral could kindle a bounce, possibly toward ₹781 then ₹900+
-
Momentum Play: Rising ADX (~34) supports shift to bullish if price clears ₹736 region
4. Price Target Outlook: ₹900–₹1,100 by 2025
-
Base Case: ₹900 — achieved if rebound holds above ₹706 and surpasses ₹752
-
Bull Case: ₹1,100 — if momentum sustains and broader markets turn supportive
-
These targets align with fundamental expectations, given the stock’s low valuation and recovery prospects.
5. Risks & Watch-Outs
-
Earnings Drag: Weak Q4 prompted steep profit drop (~42%)
-
Breakdown Threat: Break under ₹687 support could open doors to ₹600–₹650
-
Macro Sensitivity: Weak discretionary spending or weak exports may dampen textile plays
-
Volatility Factor: With Beta ~2, the stock may amplify market moves
6. Analyst Consensus
-
Trendlyne Average Target: ₹2,310 — bold upside (~220% over current price)
-
Macroaxis Forecast: Short-term range: ₹660–₹667—echoes caution in near term
7. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹700–₹720 — near support and pivot
-
Stop-Loss: ₹680 — below Camarilla S2 pivot
-
Targets: First at ₹781–₹800, then ₹900, stretch toward ₹1,100 if momentum stays strong