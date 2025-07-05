Raymond Share Price Target 2025_ What’s the Technical Outlook_

Raymond Share Price Target 2025: What’s the Technical Outlook?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Raymond Ltd (NSE: RAYMOND) is currently trading around ₹720. With a recent pullback but neutral-to-bullish technical indicators, the stock could rise toward ₹900–₹1,100 by late 2025—if key support holds and momentum shifts favorably.

1. Current Market Snapshot (July 3, 2025)

  • Price Today: ₹720.20, down ~4.4% after Q4 earnings ₹132.8 cr (-42% YoY)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹432.93 – ₹847.28

  • Promoter Holding: ~48.9%, plus 15.6% FII ownership

  • Volatility: High (Beta ~2.0)

Raymond Share Price Chart

2. Technical Indicators: Mixed but Watchable

  • Moving Averages: Slightly below 50-day (₹736) and 200-day (₹724) MAs, suggesting sideways-to-bullish trend

  • RSI: ~50.5 — neutral zone

  • MACD: Mild bullish bias

  • Stochastics: Oversold region (~21), hinting at potential rebound

  • CCI & ADX: CCI and ADX trends suggest lack of strong directionality but readiness to shift

3. Key Technical Triggers for 2025 Upside

  • Support Zones: ₹706–₹687 offers a strong base (pivot & Camarilla S1 & S2)

  • Resistance Barriers: ₹752–₹781 next hurdles (pivot R1/R2), followed by ₹880–₹1,000 psychological levels

  • Reversal Signal: Oversold stochastics + RSI near neutral could kindle a bounce, possibly toward ₹781 then ₹900+

  • Momentum Play: Rising ADX (~34) supports shift to bullish if price clears ₹736 region

4. Price Target Outlook: ₹900–₹1,100 by 2025

  • Base Case: ₹900 — achieved if rebound holds above ₹706 and surpasses ₹752

  • Bull Case: ₹1,100 — if momentum sustains and broader markets turn supportive

  • These targets align with fundamental expectations, given the stock’s low valuation and recovery prospects.

5. Risks & Watch-Outs

  • Earnings Drag: Weak Q4 prompted steep profit drop (~42%)

  • Breakdown Threat: Break under ₹687 support could open doors to ₹600–₹650

  • Macro Sensitivity: Weak discretionary spending or weak exports may dampen textile plays

  • Volatility Factor: With Beta ~2, the stock may amplify market moves

6. Analyst Consensus

  • Trendlyne Average Target: ₹2,310 — bold upside (~220% over current price)

  • Macroaxis Forecast: Short-term range: ₹660–₹667—echoes caution in near term

7. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹700–₹720 — near support and pivot

  • Stop-Loss: ₹680 — below Camarilla S2 pivot

  • Targets: First at ₹781–₹800, then ₹900, stretch toward ₹1,100 if momentum stays strong

