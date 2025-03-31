Raymond Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Raymond Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Raymond Share Price Target 2025:- Raymond’s share price in 2025 will depend on multiple factors, including the demand for premium fabrics, the company’s expansion in retail, and its growing real estate business. With a strong brand presence and diversification into new markets, the company has the potential for steady growth. Raymond Share Price on NSE as of 31 March 2025 is 1,409.00 INR.

Raymond Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,449.95
  • High: 1,467.85
  • Low: 1,390.00
  • Mkt cap: 9.33KCr
  • P/E ratio: 1.22
  • Div yield: 0.71%
  • 52-wk high: 2,380.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,108.52

Raymond Share Price Chart

Raymond Share Price Chart

Raymond Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Raymond Share Price Target Years Raymond Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 January
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 February
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1409
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1500
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1600
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1700
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1800
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1900
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2000
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2100
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2200
Raymond Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2380

Raymond Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 48.87%
  • FII: 15.38%
  • DII: 7.2%
  • Public: 28.55%

Key Factors Affecting Raymond Share Price Growth

  • Expansion in Apparel & Lifestyle – Raymond’s focus on expanding its fashion and textile business, along with premium offerings, could drive revenue growth.

  • Real Estate Business Growth – The company’s growing real estate segment, particularly in residential projects, could add significant value to its overall business performance.

  • Strong Brand Recognition – With a well-established brand in textiles and suiting, Raymond benefits from customer loyalty and a competitive edge in the market.

  • Domestic and International Demand – Rising demand for quality fabrics and formal wear in India and overseas could positively impact the company’s sales and share price.

  • Cost Optimization & Efficiency – Improved supply chain management and cost-cutting measures can help boost profitability and investor confidence in the stock.

Risks and Challenges for Raymond Share Price

  • Economic Slowdown – A weak economy or lower consumer spending on luxury and formal wear could impact sales and revenue growth.

  • Intense Market Competition – The fashion and textile industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and international brands challenging Raymond’s market position.

  • Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of wool, cotton, and other raw materials could reduce profit margins and affect the company’s financial performance.

  • Regulatory & Tax Changes – Any changes in government policies, import-export duties, or taxation in the textile and real estate sectors could impact the company’s operations.

  • Slow Real Estate Growth – While Raymond has ventured into real estate, delays in projects, regulatory hurdles, or weak demand could affect the expected returns from this segment.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Devyani Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Sherwin-Williams is a well-known global paint and coatings company with a strong market presence. The stock price prediction for 2025 looks positive due to the company’s consistent growth, innovative products, and expanding global operations. Factors like rising demand for eco-friendly paints, new construction projects, and technological advancements may support its…

Granules Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Granules Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Granules Share Price Target 2025:- Granules India’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including its growth in domestic and international markets, new product launches, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing demand for generic medicines, could drive its stock performance. Granules Share Price…

Share Market Update – MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025:- MPS Infotecnics Share Price is expected to be influenced by the company’s performance in the IT services sector. If the company improves its financial health, adopts new technologies, and expands its customer base, the share price may show positive growth. MPS Infotecnics Share Price on NSE as of 2 March…

Occidental Petroleum Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Occidental Petroleum Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Occidental Petroleum Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Occidental Petroleum’s stock price in 2025 will largely depend on oil and gas price trends, production growth, and financial stability. The company’s efforts in debt reduction, carbon capture technology, and efficient drilling operations could support long-term growth. Occidental Petroleum Stock Price on NYSE as of 7 March 2025 is…

UltraTech Cement Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – UltraTech Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

UltraTech Cement Ltd is one of the largest cement manufacturers in India. Founded in 1983, it is part of the Aditya Birla Group. UltraTech produces various types of cement, including ordinary Portland cement and ready-mix concrete, serving both residential and commercial construction projects. UltraTech Cement Share Price on NSE as of 21 October 2024 is 10,839.00…

Andhra Cements Share Price Target

Andhra Cements Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Andhra Cements Ltd is a prominent company in the Indian cement industry, known for its quality cement production and strong market presence. Established with a focus on infrastructure and construction needs, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing plants to cater to diverse customer requirements. Andhra Cements serves both domestic and international markets, contributing to infrastructure development…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *