Share Market Update – Raymond Share Price Target 2025

Raymond Share Price Target 2025:- Raymond’s share price in 2025 will depend on multiple factors, including the demand for premium fabrics, the company’s expansion in retail, and its growing real estate business. With a strong brand presence and diversification into new markets, the company has the potential for steady growth. Raymond Share Price on NSE as of 31 March 2025 is 1,409.00 INR.

Raymond Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,449.95

High: 1,467.85

Low: 1,390.00

Mkt cap: 9.33KCr

P/E ratio: 1.22

Div yield: 0.71%

52-wk high: 2,380.00

52-wk low: 1,108.52

Raymond Share Price Chart

Raymond Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Raymond Share Price Target Years Raymond Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Raymond Share Price Target 2025 January – Raymond Share Price Target 2025 February – Raymond Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1409 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1500 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1600 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1700 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1800 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1900 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2000 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2100 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2200 Raymond Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2380

Raymond Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 48.87%

FII: 15.38%

DII: 7.2%

Public: 28.55%

Key Factors Affecting Raymond Share Price Growth

Expansion in Apparel & Lifestyle – Raymond’s focus on expanding its fashion and textile business, along with premium offerings, could drive revenue growth.

Real Estate Business Growth – The company’s growing real estate segment, particularly in residential projects, could add significant value to its overall business performance.

Strong Brand Recognition – With a well-established brand in textiles and suiting, Raymond benefits from customer loyalty and a competitive edge in the market.

Domestic and International Demand – Rising demand for quality fabrics and formal wear in India and overseas could positively impact the company’s sales and share price.

Cost Optimization & Efficiency – Improved supply chain management and cost-cutting measures can help boost profitability and investor confidence in the stock.

Risks and Challenges for Raymond Share Price

Economic Slowdown – A weak economy or lower consumer spending on luxury and formal wear could impact sales and revenue growth.

Intense Market Competition – The fashion and textile industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and international brands challenging Raymond’s market position.

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of wool, cotton, and other raw materials could reduce profit margins and affect the company’s financial performance.

Regulatory & Tax Changes – Any changes in government policies, import-export duties, or taxation in the textile and real estate sectors could impact the company’s operations.

Slow Real Estate Growth – While Raymond has ventured into real estate, delays in projects, regulatory hurdles, or weak demand could affect the expected returns from this segment.

