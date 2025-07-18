RCF Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Hit ₹190?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), a key player in India’s fertilizer sector, is showing early signs of recovery after a sharp correction. As investors eye a potential upside, let’s explore the technical outlook, support and resistance, and the share price target for 2025.

About RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers)

RCF is a government-owned company under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, known for manufacturing urea, complex fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. With India’s push for agricultural growth, RCF remains integral to the sector.

  • Current Price: 154.15

  • Market Cap: 8.51KCr

  • Promoter Holding: 75% (Government of India)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹110.80 – ₹245.00

  • Current Valuation: P/E of 17x, undervalued compared to peers

RCF Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Status
Moving Averages 50-DMA turning positive
RSI (Relative Strength Index)** Neutral at ~50
MACD Weakly bullish
Trend Outlook Stabilizing after sharp correction

  • Current Price: ₹156.19

  • Immediate Support: ₹151 – ₹154

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹158 – ₹160

  • Major Resistance: ₹170 – ₹180

RCF Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Upside Potential
Short-Term (1-3 months) ₹158 – ₹160 +1% to +3%
Medium-Term (6 months) ₹170 – ₹180 +9% to +15%
Long-Term (2025) ₹190 +22% from current price

  • WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹177.65

  • Technical Analysts: Pivot points suggest ₹168 – ₹170 in the medium term

  • Fundamental View: Demand for fertilizers and government policies could push valuations toward ₹190 by 2025.

Recommended Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹154 – ₹156

  • Breakout Confirmation: Sustaining above ₹158

  • Profit Booking Targets: ₹170 → ₹180 → ₹190

  • Stop-Loss: ₹151

Key Risks to Monitor

  • A drop below ₹151 could lead to ₹145 levels.

  • Global urea pricing or fertilizer subsidy cuts could affect earnings.

  • PSU stock sentiment volatility could impact short-term price movements.

Summary

Metric Details
Current Price ₹156.19
Support Levels ₹151 – ₹154
Resistance Levels ₹158 → ₹170 → ₹180
2025 Target ₹190
Risk Level Moderate

