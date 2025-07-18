RCF Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Hit ₹190?

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), a key player in India’s fertilizer sector, is showing early signs of recovery after a sharp correction. As investors eye a potential upside, let’s explore the technical outlook, support and resistance, and the share price target for 2025.

About RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers)

RCF is a government-owned company under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, known for manufacturing urea, complex fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. With India’s push for agricultural growth, RCF remains integral to the sector.

Current Price: 154.15

Market Cap: 8.51KCr

Promoter Holding: 75% (Government of India)

52-Week Range: ₹110.80 – ₹245.00

Current Valuation: P/E of 17x, undervalued compared to peers

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Status Moving Averages 50-DMA turning positive RSI (Relative Strength Index)** Neutral at ~50 MACD Weakly bullish Trend Outlook Stabilizing after sharp correction

Current Price: ₹156.19

Immediate Support: ₹151 – ₹154

Immediate Resistance: ₹158 – ₹160

Major Resistance: ₹170 – ₹180

RCF Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Upside Potential Short-Term (1-3 months) ₹158 – ₹160 +1% to +3% Medium-Term (6 months) ₹170 – ₹180 +9% to +15% Long-Term (2025) ₹190 +22% from current price

WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹177.65

Technical Analysts: Pivot points suggest ₹168 – ₹170 in the medium term

Fundamental View: Demand for fertilizers and government policies could push valuations toward ₹190 by 2025.

Recommended Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹154 – ₹156

Breakout Confirmation: Sustaining above ₹158

Profit Booking Targets: ₹170 → ₹180 → ₹190

Stop-Loss: ₹151

Key Risks to Monitor

A drop below ₹151 could lead to ₹145 levels.

Global urea pricing or fertilizer subsidy cuts could affect earnings.

PSU stock sentiment volatility could impact short-term price movements.

Summary