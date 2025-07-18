RCF Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Hit ₹190?
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), a key player in India’s fertilizer sector, is showing early signs of recovery after a sharp correction. As investors eye a potential upside, let’s explore the technical outlook, support and resistance, and the share price target for 2025.
About RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers)
RCF is a government-owned company under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, known for manufacturing urea, complex fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. With India’s push for agricultural growth, RCF remains integral to the sector.
- Current Price: 154.15
Market Cap: 8.51KCr
Promoter Holding: 75% (Government of India)
52-Week Range: ₹110.80 – ₹245.00
Current Valuation: P/E of 17x, undervalued compared to peers
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Status
|Moving Averages
|50-DMA turning positive
|RSI (Relative Strength Index)**
|Neutral at ~50
|MACD
|Weakly bullish
|Trend Outlook
|Stabilizing after sharp correction
Current Price: ₹156.19
Immediate Support: ₹151 – ₹154
Immediate Resistance: ₹158 – ₹160
Major Resistance: ₹170 – ₹180
RCF Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term (1-3 months)
|₹158 – ₹160
|+1% to +3%
|Medium-Term (6 months)
|₹170 – ₹180
|+9% to +15%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹190
|+22% from current price
WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹177.65
Technical Analysts: Pivot points suggest ₹168 – ₹170 in the medium term
Fundamental View: Demand for fertilizers and government policies could push valuations toward ₹190 by 2025.
Recommended Trading Strategy
Buy Zone: ₹154 – ₹156
Breakout Confirmation: Sustaining above ₹158
Profit Booking Targets: ₹170 → ₹180 → ₹190
Stop-Loss: ₹151
Key Risks to Monitor
A drop below ₹151 could lead to ₹145 levels.
Global urea pricing or fertilizer subsidy cuts could affect earnings.
PSU stock sentiment volatility could impact short-term price movements.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹156.19
|Support Levels
|₹151 – ₹154
|Resistance Levels
|₹158 → ₹170 → ₹180
|2025 Target
|₹190
|Risk Level
|Moderate