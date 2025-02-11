Readymix Construction: Know IPO Date, Price, GMP, and Details

The IPO for Readymix Construction Machinery is scheduled to commence on February 6, 2025, and close on February 10, 2025. A book-built issue is Readymix Construction Machinery’s first public offering. Through its first public offering (IPO), which includes a new issuance of ₹37.66 crores and the sale of up to [] equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, the firm hopes to generate about ₹37.66 crores.

The IPO pricing range for Readymix Construction Machinery is between ₹121 and ₹123 per share. HNI is 15%, QIB is 50%, and the retail quota is 35%. On February 13, 2025, Readymix Construction Machinery will go public on the NSE. February 11, 2025, is the date of Readymix Construction Machinery’s IPO allocation.

In 2024, the company’s revenue was ₹69.84 crore, up from ₹55.01 crore in 2023. In 2024, the firm reported a profit of ₹9.28 crores, compared to ₹2.78 crores in 2023. According to the financials, investors should apply for the IPO for a long time.

Readymix Construction Machinery IPO Details:

IPO Open Date: February 6, 2025

IPO Close Date: February 10, 2025

Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share

IPO Price Band: ₹121 to ₹123 Per Share

Issue Size: Approx ₹37.66 Crores

Fresh Issue: Approx ₹37.66 Crores

Issue Type: Book Built Issue

IPO Listing: NSE SME

Retail Quota: Not more than 35%

QIB Quota: Not more than 50%

NII Quota: Not more than 15%

Readymix Construction Machinery IPO Market Lot:

The minimum market lot for the Readymix Construction Machinery IPO is 1000 shares, and the application fee is ₹1,23,000.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 1000 ₹1,23,000 Retail Maximum 1 1000 ₹1,23,000 HNI Minimum 2 2,000 ₹2,46,000

Dates of the IPO:

Allotment Basis: February 11, 2025

February 12, 2025, is the refund date.

Demat Account Credit Date: February 12, 2025

Date of IPO Listing: February 13, 2025

About Readymix Construction Machinery IPO:

One of the leading producers and suppliers of construction equipment is Readymix Construction Machinery (RMX). This company, founded in Pune in 2008, specializes in providing top-notch equipment to assist in building projects effectively and quickly. They also have a fantastic selection of construction machines for various uses. This private limited company also has an excellent, knowledgeable staff of engineers and technicians committed to creating dependable and effective building solutions. They provide a wide range of sales support to satisfy their customers. In terms of finances, this company’s revenue part of ₹69.84 is satisfactory, up from ₹55.01 crores in 2023. Its profit also climbed to ₹9.28 crores in 2024, up from ₹2.78 crores in 2023.

Report on Finances:

Period Ended Revenue Expense Profit After Tax Assets 2022 ₹47.83 ₹46.00 ₹1.33 ₹30.16 2023 ₹55.01 ₹51.29 ₹2.78 ₹32.16 2024 ₹69.84 ₹57.52 ₹9.28 ₹38.97 December 2024 ₹35.5 ₹34.01 ₹1.04 ₹52.43

Readymix Construction Machinery IPO Valuation:

Verify the Readymix Construction Machinery IPO values, including the Net Asset Value (NAV), Return on Net Worth (RoNW), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, and Earnings Per Share (EPS).

ROE: 65.90% 48.96% ROCE EBITDA Margin: 19.57% PAT 13.30 percent margin The ratio of debt to equity: 0.42 Basic earnings per share (EPS): ₹11.76 P/E Ratio of Price to Earnings: N/A Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 49.51% ₹23.75 is the net asset value (NAV).

Goals of the Problem:

Full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of the company’s borrowed funds.

To Fulfill the Need for Working Capital

Overarching Business Goals

Readymix Construction Machinery IPO Registrar

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd Email: [email protected] Phone: +91-22-6263 8200, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html is the website.

Company Address:

Phone: +91-20-25289212; email: [email protected]; website: http://www.rcmpl.co.in; Readymix Construction Machinery Limited Office No. 401, 3rd and 4th Floor, Plot No. 209, Survey No. 96/2B, Paud Road, Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, Pune-411038.