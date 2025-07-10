REC Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Spark a Rebound from ₹390 Pivot?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

REC Ltd (NSE: RECLTD) is trading at ₹391.55, down ~0.9% today. Technical indicators are overwhelmingly bearish: moving averages and oscillators show a clear Strong Sell trend. To turn the tide, REC must hold above ₹390, or it may descend to ₹360–₹370. If it stabilizes, a rebound toward ₹450–₹500 by end‑2025 could materialize.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 9, 2025)

  • Price: ₹391.55 (–₹3.55, –0.9%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹357.35 – ₹654.00

  • Moving Averages (5–200‑day): All in Sell mode

  • Oscillators:

    • RSI (14): 43.6 — bearish

    • MACD: –0.68 — bearish

    • Stochastic: 37.8 — bearish

REC Share Price Chart

Bottom‑line: Technical signals are strongly negative; weekly and monthly charts also show a sell bias.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Support: ₹390–₹392 – just below is pivot area according to classic and Fibonacci models

  • Critical Breakzone: A decisive move below ₹390 could trigger a slide to ₹360–₹370

  • Upside Resistance: ₹420–₹440 — potential rebound levels if momentum shifts

3. Share Price Target Scenarios for 2025

Scenario Target Range Conditions
Base‑case ₹360–₹370 Break of ₹390 support triggers a drop
Rebound ₹450–₹500 Requires holding above ₹390 + trend reversal
Bear-case ₹330–₹350 Sustained technical weakness under ₹360

A bullish pivot breakout around ₹420+ could reignite a rally toward ₹500.

4. Risks & Technical Triggers

  • Persistent bearish signals — 0 Buy readings in both moving averages and indicators 

  • A breakdown below ₹390 opens path toward ₹360

  • Sector pressure (interest rates, rural credit trends) could reinforce the downtrend

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Rebound play: Buy around ₹395–₹400, once price holds and detecting a MACD RSI uptick

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹388 (below pivot)

  • Targets: ₹450 → ₹500

  • Alternative: Short/break-trade below ₹389 → initial ₹370, then ₹350

