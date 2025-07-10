REC Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Spark a Rebound from ₹390 Pivot?

REC Ltd (NSE: RECLTD) is trading at ₹391.55, down ~0.9% today. Technical indicators are overwhelmingly bearish: moving averages and oscillators show a clear Strong Sell trend. To turn the tide, REC must hold above ₹390, or it may descend to ₹360–₹370. If it stabilizes, a rebound toward ₹450–₹500 by end‑2025 could materialize.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 9, 2025)

Price: ₹391.55 (–₹3.55, –0.9%)

52‑Week Range: ₹357.35 – ₹654.00

Moving Averages (5–200‑day): All in Sell mode

Oscillators: RSI (14): 43.6 — bearish MACD: –0.68 — bearish Stochastic: 37.8 — bearish



Bottom‑line: Technical signals are strongly negative; weekly and monthly charts also show a sell bias.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Key Support: ₹390–₹392 – just below is pivot area according to classic and Fibonacci models

Critical Breakzone: A decisive move below ₹390 could trigger a slide to ₹360–₹370

Upside Resistance: ₹420–₹440 — potential rebound levels if momentum shifts

3. Share Price Target Scenarios for 2025

Scenario Target Range Conditions Base‑case ₹360–₹370 Break of ₹390 support triggers a drop Rebound ₹450–₹500 Requires holding above ₹390 + trend reversal Bear-case ₹330–₹350 Sustained technical weakness under ₹360

A bullish pivot breakout around ₹420+ could reignite a rally toward ₹500.

4. Risks & Technical Triggers

Persistent bearish signals — 0 Buy readings in both moving averages and indicators

A breakdown below ₹390 opens path toward ₹360

Sector pressure (interest rates, rural credit trends) could reinforce the downtrend

5. Suggested Trading Strategy