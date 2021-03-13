REC Share Price Target 2025:- REC Ltd, a key player in financing India’s power sector, has shown strong growth backed by government initiatives and infrastructure development. With increasing investments in renewable energy and rural electrification, REC’s financial position remains solid. The company’s loan portfolio expansion and steady earnings growth make it an attractive choice for investors. REC Share Price on NSE as of 10 February 2025 is 441.20 INR.

Government Policies & Infrastructure Development – As a major financer for power and energy projects, REC’s growth depends on government initiatives in renewable energy and rural electrification. Increased investment in power infrastructure can boost the company’s revenue.

Interest Rate Movements – Since REC provides loans to power sector companies, changes in interest rates can impact its profitability and loan demand. Lower interest rates may support growth, while higher rates can slow down expansion.

Renewable Energy Expansion – With India’s push toward clean energy, REC’s involvement in financing solar, wind, and hydro projects can contribute to future growth and strengthen its market position.

Financial Performance & Loan Recovery – The company’s earnings, asset quality, and ability to manage non-performing assets (NPAs) will influence investor confidence. Strong financials can drive higher valuations.