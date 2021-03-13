REC Share Price Target 2025:- REC Ltd, a key player in financing India’s power sector, has shown strong growth backed by government initiatives and infrastructure development. With increasing investments in renewable energy and rural electrification, REC’s financial position remains solid. The company’s loan portfolio expansion and steady earnings growth make it an attractive choice for investors. REC Share Price on NSE as of 10 February 2025 is 441.20 INR.
REC Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 430.20
- High: 451.90
- Low: 427.15
- Mkt cap: 1.16LCr
- P/E ratio: 7.81
- Div yield: 3.85%
- 52-wk high: 654.00
- 52-wk low: 402.00
REC Share Price Chart
REC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|REC Share Price Target Years
|REC Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹450
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹460
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹480
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹500
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹520
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹540
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹560
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹580
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹600
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹620
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹640
|REC Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹660
REC Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 52.63%
- FII: 21.73%
- DII: 13.9%
- Public: 11.73%
Key Factors Affecting REC Share Price Growth
-
Government Policies & Infrastructure Development – As a major financer for power and energy projects, REC’s growth depends on government initiatives in renewable energy and rural electrification. Increased investment in power infrastructure can boost the company’s revenue.
- Interest Rate Movements – Since REC provides loans to power sector companies, changes in interest rates can impact its profitability and loan demand. Lower interest rates may support growth, while higher rates can slow down expansion.
- Renewable Energy Expansion – With India’s push toward clean energy, REC’s involvement in financing solar, wind, and hydro projects can contribute to future growth and strengthen its market position.
- Financial Performance & Loan Recovery – The company’s earnings, asset quality, and ability to manage non-performing assets (NPAs) will influence investor confidence. Strong financials can drive higher valuations.
-
Market Conditions & Competition – The overall stock market trend, investor sentiment, and competition from private sector lenders can impact REC’s share price movements in 2025.
Risks and Challenges for REC Share Price
-
High Dependence on the Power Sector – REC’s business is closely tied to India’s power industry. Any slowdown in power generation or distribution projects can negatively affect its loan growth and profitability.
- Rising Interest Rates – If interest rates increase, borrowing costs for power companies may rise, leading to lower demand for REC’s loans and potentially impacting its earnings.
- Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – A major challenge for REC is the risk of defaults by borrowers, especially in the power sector. High NPAs can affect financial stability and investor confidence.
- Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government policies related to power financing, renewable energy, or lending regulations can impact REC’s business operations and future growth.
-
Competition from Private Lenders – The rise of private banks and NBFCs offering competitive financing options can reduce REC’s market share, limiting its ability to grow profitably.
